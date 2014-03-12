Celebrities who own sports teams
Gene Simmons of rock band KISS is part-owner of Arena Football League team, the Los Angeles Kiss, along witmore
Gene Simmons of rock band KISS is part-owner of Arena Football League team, the Los Angeles Kiss, along with his bandmate Paul Stanley. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Earvin "Magic" Johnson is co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Earvin "Magic" Johnson is co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Rapper Jay-Z was a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets but sold his stake to form his own sports agency Roc Natiomore
Rapper Jay-Z was a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets but sold his stake to form his own sports agency Roc Nation Sports. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Singer Justin Timberlake is a part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Justin Timberlake is a part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Basketball player Lebron James has a minority share of Liverpool FC. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Basketball player Lebron James has a minority share of Liverpool FC. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Former U.S. President George W. Bush was a part owner of the Texas Rangers until 1998. REUTERS/Mike Segarmore
Former U.S. President George W. Bush was a part owner of the Texas Rangers until 1998. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Talk-show host David Letterman is co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulsmore
Talk-show host David Letterman is co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Music producer Emilio Estefan and his wife singer Gloria are minority owners of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERSmore
Music producer Emilio Estefan and his wife singer Gloria are minority owners of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former NBA star Steve Nash is part-owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Former NBA star Steve Nash is part-owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Actor Bill Murray is part-owner of the St. Paul Saints independent minor-league baseball team, and has invemore
Actor Bill Murray is part-owner of the St. Paul Saints independent minor-league baseball team, and has invested in several other minor league baseball teams. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Comedian Drew Carey is a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Comedian Drew Carey is a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Singer Usher is a part owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Usher is a part owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Elton John formerly owned Watford FC and until 2008 served as the club's honorary life president. more
Musician Elton John formerly owned Watford FC and until 2008 served as the club's honorary life president. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is president of AC Milan. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is president of AC Milan. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
Entertainer Bob Hope owned a minority stake of the Cleveland Indians. REUTERS
Entertainer Bob Hope owned a minority stake of the Cleveland Indians. REUTERS
Actor Burt Reynolds was a co-owner of the now-defunct Tampa Bay Bandits. The team name was inspired by his more
Actor Burt Reynolds was a co-owner of the now-defunct Tampa Bay Bandits. The team name was inspired by his Smokey and the Bandit movies. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Paul Newman was part-owner of several racing teams. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Actor Paul Newman was part-owner of several racing teams. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Actor Russell Crowe is co-owner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby team. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Actor Russell Crowe is co-owner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby team. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Media mogul Ted Turner, seen here watching a game with wife Jane Fonda, owns the Atlanta Braves.
Media mogul Ted Turner, seen here watching a game with wife Jane Fonda, owns the Atlanta Braves.
Singer Jon Bon Jovi was primary owner of the Arena Football League's Philadelphia Soul until the league folmore
Singer Jon Bon Jovi was primary owner of the Arena Football League's Philadelphia Soul until the league folded in 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Nelly (C) is a minority owner in the Charlotte Bobcats. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Musician Nelly (C) is a minority owner in the Charlotte Bobcats. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Singer Fergie is a part owner of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Singer Fergie is a part owner of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Comedian Bill Maher owns a stake in the New York Mets. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedian Bill Maher owns a stake in the New York Mets. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
下一个
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
Paris Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Paris.
Justin Bieber, inked
Miami Beach Police release photos of Justin Bieber's tattoos.
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.