Celebrities who own sports teams

<p>Gene Simmons of rock band KISS is part-owner of Arena Football League team, the Los Angeles Kiss, along with his bandmate Paul Stanley. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Gene Simmons of rock band KISS is part-owner of Arena Football League team, the Los Angeles Kiss, along with his bandmate Paul Stanley. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Earvin "Magic" Johnson is co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Earvin "Magic" Johnson is co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Rapper Jay-Z was a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets but sold his stake to form his own sports agency Roc Nation Sports. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Rapper Jay-Z was a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets but sold his stake to form his own sports agency Roc Nation Sports. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Singer Justin Timberlake is a part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Justin Timberlake is a part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Basketball player Lebron James has a minority share of Liverpool FC. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Basketball player Lebron James has a minority share of Liverpool FC. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Former U.S. President George W. Bush was a part owner of the Texas Rangers until 1998. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Former U.S. President George W. Bush was a part owner of the Texas Rangers until 1998. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Talk-show host David Letterman is co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski</p>

Talk-show host David Letterman is co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

<p>Music producer Emilio Estefan and his wife singer Gloria are minority owners of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Music producer Emilio Estefan and his wife singer Gloria are minority owners of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Former NBA star Steve Nash is part-owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Former NBA star Steve Nash is part-owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Actor Bill Murray is part-owner of the St. Paul Saints independent minor-league baseball team, and has invested in several other minor league baseball teams. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Actor Bill Murray is part-owner of the St. Paul Saints independent minor-league baseball team, and has invested in several other minor league baseball teams. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

<p>Comedian Drew Carey is a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo</p>

Comedian Drew Carey is a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

<p>Singer Usher is a part owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Usher is a part owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musician Elton John formerly owned Watford FC and until 2008 served as the club's honorary life president. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Musician Elton John formerly owned Watford FC and until 2008 served as the club's honorary life president. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is president of AC Milan. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is president of AC Milan. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

<p>Entertainer Bob Hope owned a minority stake of the Cleveland Indians. REUTERS</p>

Entertainer Bob Hope owned a minority stake of the Cleveland Indians. REUTERS

<p>Actor Burt Reynolds was a co-owner of the now-defunct Tampa Bay Bandits. The team name was inspired by his Smokey and the Bandit movies. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actor Burt Reynolds was a co-owner of the now-defunct Tampa Bay Bandits. The team name was inspired by his Smokey and the Bandit movies. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Actor Paul Newman was part-owner of several racing teams. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Actor Paul Newman was part-owner of several racing teams. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Actor Russell Crowe is co-owner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby team. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Actor Russell Crowe is co-owner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby team. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>Media mogul Ted Turner, seen here watching a game with wife Jane Fonda, owns the Atlanta Braves.</p>

Media mogul Ted Turner, seen here watching a game with wife Jane Fonda, owns the Atlanta Braves.

<p>Singer Jon Bon Jovi was primary owner of the Arena Football League's Philadelphia Soul until the league folded in 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Singer Jon Bon Jovi was primary owner of the Arena Football League's Philadelphia Soul until the league folded in 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Musician Nelly (C) is a minority owner in the Charlotte Bobcats. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Musician Nelly (C) is a minority owner in the Charlotte Bobcats. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Singer Fergie is a part owner of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

Singer Fergie is a part owner of the Miami Dolphins. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

<p>Comedian Bill Maher owns a stake in the New York Mets. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Comedian Bill Maher owns a stake in the New York Mets. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

