Captain America premiere
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Solmore
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans poses with a fan at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Camore
Cast member Chris Evans poses with a fan at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" amore
Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan themore
Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jeremy Renner poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre inmore
Actor Jeremy Renner poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans cheer at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, Marmore
Fans cheer at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Emily VanCamp signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Cmore
Cast member Emily VanCamp signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capmore
Cast member Chris Evans signs autographs at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Elmore
Cast member Samuel L. Jackson takes a selfie at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitanmore
Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatrmore
Cast member Chris Evans poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson is introduced at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Elmore
Cast member Scarlett Johansson is introduced at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain Americamore
Cast members Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, Marcmore
Fans wait at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans waves at fans at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitamore
Cast member Chris Evans waves at fans at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Evans and actor Jeremy Renner greet each other at the premiere of "Captain America: The Wmore
Cast member Chris Evans and actor Jeremy Renner greet each other at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson shake hands as they pose at the premiere of "Captain Americamore
Cast members Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson shake hands as they pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter more
Cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
