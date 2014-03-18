Designed by L'Wren Scott
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amy Adams at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amy Adams at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jennifer Lawrence at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Marion Cotillard poses at the premiere of Inception in 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marion Cotillard poses at the premiere of Inception in 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna at the gala screening of W.E. in London in 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Madonna at the gala screening of W.E. in London in 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Christina Hendricks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jamore
Christina Hendricks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman at the Glamour Woman of the Year awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman at the Glamour Woman of the Year awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shailene Woodley at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shailene Woodley at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Penelope Cruz at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Penelope Cruz at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Tina Fey at the Golden Globe Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tina Fey at the Golden Globe Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Christina Hendricks at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Hendricks at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Penelope Cruz at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Penelope Cruz at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Moneyball in Tokyo in 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Moneyball in Tokyo in 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nicole Kidman at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Nicole Kidman at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Michelle Obama during an Olympics themed event with D.C. area children at American University in Washingtonmore
Michelle Obama during an Olympics themed event with D.C. area children at American University in Washington in 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Naomi Campbell at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. REUTERS/Yves Hmore
Naomi Campbell at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Christina Hendricks at the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Hendricks at the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicole Kidman, dressed in Balenciaga and wearing a L'Wren Scott diamond necklace, at the Academy Awards in more
Nicole Kidman, dressed in Balenciaga and wearing a L'Wren Scott diamond necklace, at the Academy Awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
下一个
Captain America premiere
The premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".
Veronica Mars premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of the Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars movie.
Celebrities who own sports teams
Some notable names who own sports teams.
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.