Stars on the Walk of Fame
Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Kate Winslet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Muppet character Sweetums holds a commemorative plaque as he lies beside the newly unveiled Muppets star wimore
Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A raven named Suge stands on the star of actor John Cusack. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The characters of Homer (R) and Bart Simpson pose by the star of Matt Groening, creator of "The Simpsons." more
Actors Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy pose for photographers with their joint stars. REUTmore
Singer Paul McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Slash. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor James Franco (L) poses with his newly unveiled star with actor Seth Rogen. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
CSI actress Marg Helgenberger. REUTERS/David McNew
Actor Hugh Jackman kisses his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at his star. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mariska Hargitay (3rd R) with actors (L-R) Kate Flannery, Maria Bello, Blair Underwood, Debra Messimore
Actress Helen Mirren. REUTERS/David McNew
Backstreet Boys (from L counterclockwise) Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A. J. McLean, Kevin Richardson andmore
Screenwriter Ryan Murphy (L) kisses actress Jane Lynch on the cheek after she receives a star. REUTERS/Philmore
Actor Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Television personality Ellen DeGeneres. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Vin Diesel. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Actress Cheryl Hines. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer and songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds (R) poses with singer Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Colombian singer Shakira. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Magician David Copperfield (C) poses with illusionists Penn (L) and Teller (R) after their star was unveilemore
Singer and songwriter Carole King (L) poses with actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth after King's star wasmore
Rick Baker, seven-time Academy Award-winning make-up artist and prosthetic designer poses next to some of tmore
Singer Neil Diamond. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
