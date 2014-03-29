版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 29日 星期六 09:52 BJT

China Fashion Week

<p>A model gets makeup applied backstage before the VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection show by Chinese designer Yuan Bing during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model gets makeup applied backstage before the VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection show by Chinese designer Yuamore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

A model gets makeup applied backstage before the VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection show by Chinese designer Yuan Bing during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 22
<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 22
<p>China International Swimming Wear Design Contest &amp; 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
3 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTEmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 22
<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 22
<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 22
<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 22
<p>China International Swimming Wear Design Contest &amp; 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
8 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTEmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 22
<p>Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 22
<p>China International Swimming Wear Design Contest &amp; 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

China International Swimming Wear Design Contest & 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 22
<p>Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTEmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
14 / 22
<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTEmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 22
<p>A model yawns backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model yawns backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

A model yawns backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTEmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
18 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTEmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 22
<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTEmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
20 / 22
<p>A model tries to stand after falling during Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model tries to stand after falling during Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien Umore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

A model tries to stand after falling during Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
21 / 22
<p>Models prepare backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Models prepare backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Models prepare backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Most Facebook fans

Most Facebook fans

下一个

Most Facebook fans

Most Facebook fans

Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?

2014年 3月 27日
Pharrell's hats

Pharrell's hats

Pharrell really loves his signature, over-sized Vivienne Westwood "Buffalo" hat.

2014年 3月 21日
Chris Brown in court

Chris Brown in court

A look back at the many court appearances of singer Chris Brown.

2014年 3月 19日
Stars on the Walk of Fame

Stars on the Walk of Fame

Celebrities who have been honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

2014年 3月 19日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐