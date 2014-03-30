Kids Choice Awards
Show host Mark Wahlberg gets "slimed" on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Actor Jim Parsons presents the award for favorite animated movie to "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Austin Mahone (L) and Cody Simpson get slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Musician Pharrell Williams and actress Kaley Cuoco get "slimed". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Kristen Bell and Chris Evans present the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Selena Gomez accepts the favorite singer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Dan Schneider accepts the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Aloe Blacc performs "Wake Me Up" and "The Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The group American Author performs "The Best Day of My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
David Blaine gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Comedian Kevin Hart accepts the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kristen Bell accepts the award for favorite animated movie for "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Victoria Justice (C) presents the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite male buttkicker from presenter John Cena.
Actress Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson with their children arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Comedian Kevin Hart arrives with his children Heaven (R) and Hendrix. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
David Hasselhoff arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Actress Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lea Michelle poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Austin Mahone arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Tia Mowry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Victoria Justice arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Fatima Ptacek arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zoey Deutch arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Bella Thorne arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actresses and sisters Laura Marano (L) and Vanessa Marano arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Athlete Shaun White arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
The band Emblem3 arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Power Rangers Super Megaforce actors. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Athlete Shaun White arrives with his cousins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dance Troupe Diversity arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
