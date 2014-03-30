版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 30日 星期日 13:00 BJT

Kids Choice Awards

<p>Show host Mark Wahlberg gets "slimed" on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Show host Mark Wahlberg gets "slimed" on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTEmore

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Show host Mark Wahlberg gets "slimed" on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 40
<p>Actor Jim Parsons presents the award for favorite animated movie to "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Jim Parsons presents the award for favorite animated movie to "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actor Jim Parsons presents the award for favorite animated movie to "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 40
<p>Actors Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actors Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 40
<p>Austin Mahone (L) and Cody Simpson get slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Austin Mahone (L) and Cody Simpson get slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Austin Mahone (L) and Cody Simpson get slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
4 / 40
<p>Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
5 / 40
<p>Musician Pharrell Williams and actress Kaley Cuoco get "slimed". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Musician Pharrell Williams and actress Kaley Cuoco get "slimed". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Musician Pharrell Williams and actress Kaley Cuoco get "slimed". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 40
<p>Actors Kristen Bell and Chris Evans present the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Kristen Bell and Chris Evans present the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actors Kristen Bell and Chris Evans present the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 40
<p>Singer Selena Gomez accepts the favorite singer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Singer Selena Gomez accepts the favorite singer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Singer Selena Gomez accepts the favorite singer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
8 / 40
<p>Dan Schneider accepts the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Dan Schneider accepts the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Dan Schneider accepts the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
9 / 40
<p>Aloe Blacc performs "Wake Me Up" and "The Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Aloe Blacc performs "Wake Me Up" and "The Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Aloe Blacc performs "Wake Me Up" and "The Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 40
<p>The group American Author performs "The Best Day of My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

The group American Author performs "The Best Day of My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

The group American Author performs "The Best Day of My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
11 / 40
<p>Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
12 / 40
<p>Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
13 / 40
<p>David Blaine gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

David Blaine gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

David Blaine gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
14 / 40
<p>Comedian Kevin Hart accepts the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Comedian Kevin Hart accepts the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Comedian Kevin Hart accepts the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 40
<p>Actress Kristen Bell accepts the award for favorite animated movie for "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Actress Kristen Bell accepts the award for favorite animated movie for "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actress Kristen Bell accepts the award for favorite animated movie for "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
16 / 40
<p>Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
17 / 40
<p>Victoria Justice (C) presents the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Victoria Justice (C) presents the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Victoria Justice (C) presents the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
18 / 40
<p>Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 40
<p>Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite male buttkicker from presenter John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite male buttkicker from presenter John Cena. REUTERS/Mamore

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite male buttkicker from presenter John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 40
<p>Actress Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actress Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 40
<p>Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 40
<p>Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 40
<p>Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson with their children arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson with their children arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson with their children arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
24 / 40
<p>Comedian Kevin Hart arrives with his children Heaven (R) and Hendrix. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Comedian Kevin Hart arrives with his children Heaven (R) and Hendrix. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Comedian Kevin Hart arrives with his children Heaven (R) and Hendrix. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 40
<p>David Hasselhoff arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

David Hasselhoff arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

David Hasselhoff arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
26 / 40
<p>Actress Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actress Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
27 / 40
<p>Actress Lea Michelle poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Lea Michelle poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actress Lea Michelle poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 40
<p>Musician Austin Mahone arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Austin Mahone arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Musician Austin Mahone arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
29 / 40
<p>Actress Tia Mowry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Tia Mowry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actress Tia Mowry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 40
<p>Actress Victoria Justice arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Victoria Justice arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actress Victoria Justice arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
31 / 40
<p>Actress Fatima Ptacek arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Fatima Ptacek arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actress Fatima Ptacek arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
32 / 40
<p>Zoey Deutch arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Zoey Deutch arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Zoey Deutch arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
33 / 40
<p>Actress Bella Thorne arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Bella Thorne arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actress Bella Thorne arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
34 / 40
<p>Actresses and sisters Laura Marano (L) and Vanessa Marano arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actresses and sisters Laura Marano (L) and Vanessa Marano arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Actresses and sisters Laura Marano (L) and Vanessa Marano arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
35 / 40
<p>Athlete Shaun White arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Athlete Shaun White arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Athlete Shaun White arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
36 / 40
<p>The band Emblem3 arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

The band Emblem3 arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

The band Emblem3 arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
37 / 40
<p>Power Rangers Super Megaforce actors. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Power Rangers Super Megaforce actors. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Power Rangers Super Megaforce actors. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
38 / 40
<p>Athlete Shaun White arrives with his cousins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Athlete Shaun White arrives with his cousins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Athlete Shaun White arrives with his cousins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
39 / 40
<p>Dance Troupe Diversity arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Dance Troupe Diversity arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Dance Troupe Diversity arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

下一个

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

2014年 3月 29日
Most Facebook fans

Most Facebook fans

Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?

2014年 3月 27日
Pharrell's hats

Pharrell's hats

Pharrell really loves his signature, over-sized Vivienne Westwood "Buffalo" hat.

2014年 3月 21日
Chris Brown in court

Chris Brown in court

A look back at the many court appearances of singer Chris Brown.

2014年 3月 19日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐