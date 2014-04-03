版本:
Celebrity UN Ambassadors

<p>Actress Connie Britton is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador for poverty eradication and women's empowerment. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Actress Connie Britton is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador for poverty eradication and women's empowerment. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Katy Perry is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Katy Perry is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Katy Perry is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>George Clooney is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on peacekeeping. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

George Clooney is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on peacekeeping. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on peacekeeping. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Nicole Kidman is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Nicole Kidman is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicole Kidman is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Gisele Bundchen is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Gisele Bundchen is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Gisele Bundchen is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Antonio Banderas is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Antonio Banderas is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Antonio Banderas is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Alek Wek is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Alek Wek is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Alek Wek is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Harry Belafonte is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Harry Belafonte is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Harry Belafonte is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Charlize Theron is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on prevention of HIV and the elimination of violence against women. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Charlize Theron is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on prevention of HIV and the elimination of violence against women. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Charlize Theron is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on prevention of HIV and the elimination of violence against women. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>David Beckham is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

David Beckham is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

David Beckham is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Jackie Chan is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Jackie Chan is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Jackie Chan is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Angelina Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner</p>

Angelina Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

Angelina Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

<p>Stevie Wonder is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on persons with disabilities. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Stevie Wonder is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on persons with disabilities. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Stevie Wonder is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on persons with disabilities. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Nana Mouskouri is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

Nana Mouskouri is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Nana Mouskouri is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

<p>Shakira is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Shakira is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Shakira is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Liam Neeson is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Liam Neeson is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Liam Neeson is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Naomi Watts is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS . REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Naomi Watts is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS . REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Naomi Watts is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS . REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Edward Norton is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on biodiversity. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Edward Norton is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on biodiversity. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Edward Norton is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on biodiversity. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Annie Lennox is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Annie Lennox is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Annie Lennox is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Ian Somerhalder is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Ian Somerhalder is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ian Somerhalder is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Whoopi Goldberg is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Laurence Kesterson/Pool</p>

Whoopi Goldberg is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Laurence Kesterson/Pool

Whoopi Goldberg is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Laurence Kesterson/Pool

<p>Actor Orlando Bloom is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Orlando Bloom is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Orlando Bloom is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Ronaldo is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Ronaldo is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ronaldo is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p> Nicolas Cage is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Nicolas Cage is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Nicolas Cage is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Judy Collins is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Judy Collins is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Judy Collins is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Danny Glover is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Danny Glover is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Danny Glover is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Susan Sarandon is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund as well as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Susan Sarandon is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund as well as the Food amore

Susan Sarandon is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund as well as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Celine Dion is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Celine Dion is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Celine Dion is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Michael Douglas is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on disarmament. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Michael Douglas is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on disarmament. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michael Douglas is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on disarmament. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Zinedine Zidane is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Zinedine Zidane is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Zinedine Zidane is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Jessica Lange is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Jessica Lange is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jessica Lange is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Don Cheadle is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Don Cheadle is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Don Cheadle is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Jet Li is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations World Health Organization. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Jet Li is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations World Health Organization. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Jet Li is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations World Health Organization. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Vanessa Redgrave is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

Vanessa Redgrave is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Vanessa Redgrave is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

<p>Ricky Martin is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Ricky Martin is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ricky Martin is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Maria Sharapova is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Maria Sharapova is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Maria Sharapova is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Mira Sorvino is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Mira Sorvino is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Mira Sorvino is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Dionne Warwick is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy</p>

Dionne Warwick is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Dionne Warwick

<p>Sir Roger Moore is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Sir Roger Moore is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Neil Hall<more

Sir Roger Moore is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children&rsquo;s Fund. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakirmore

Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Forest Whitaker goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Forest Whitaker goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizatiomore

Forest Whitaker goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Retired American track and field star Carl Lewis is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Retired American track and field star Carl Lewis is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Orgamore

Retired American track and field star Carl Lewis is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

