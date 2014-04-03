Celebrity UN Ambassadors
Actress Connie Britton is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador for poverty eradication and women's empowerment. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Katy Perry is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
George Clooney is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on peacekeeping. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Nicole Kidman is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gisele Bundchen is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Antonio Banderas is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Alek Wek is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Harry Belafonte is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Charlize Theron is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on prevention of HIV and the elimination of violence against women. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Beckham is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Jackie Chan is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Angelina Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner
Stevie Wonder is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on persons with disabilities. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Nana Mouskouri is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Shakira is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Liam Neeson is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Naomi Watts is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS . REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Edward Norton is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on biodiversity. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Annie Lennox is a goodwill ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programs on HIV/AIDS. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ian Somerhalder is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Whoopi Goldberg is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Laurence Kesterson/Pool
Actor Orlando Bloom is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ronaldo is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Nicolas Cage is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Judy Collins is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Danny Glover is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Susan Sarandon is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund as well as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Celine Dion is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Michael Douglas is a United Nations messenger of peace with a special focus on disarmament. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Zinedine Zidane is a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Jessica Lange is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Don Cheadle is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Jet Li is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations World Health Organization. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Vanessa Redgrave is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Ricky Martin is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maria Sharapova is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mira Sorvino is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Dionne Warwick is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Sir Roger Moore is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Mia Farrow is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forest Whitaker goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Retired American track and field star Carl Lewis is a goodwill ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
