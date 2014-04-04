Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen reacts after presenting a creation from Colcci's Summer 2015 collectionmore
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen smiles to her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (3rd R), more
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from Colcci's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulomore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures before his wife, model Gisele Bundchen presents a creatmore
South African model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation from Forum's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nachmore
South African model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation from Forum's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nachmore
Lino Villaventura's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lolitta's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Adriana Degreas's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
American top model Sean O'Pry presents a creation from Colcci's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce<more
Visitors take a "selfie" with a mobile phone near the runway. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lolitta's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Forum's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Movimento's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Movimento's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A visitor takes a "selfie" during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Agua de Coco's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection show. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexandre Herchcovitch's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Stringer
Fause Haten's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Russian model Irina Shayk presents a creation from Triton's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker<more
Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexandre Herchcovitch's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Stringer
Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexandre Herchcovitch's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Stringer
Patricia Motta's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Animale's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cavalera's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triton's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
