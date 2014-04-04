David Letterman retires
Seated with talk show host David Letterman, U.S. President Barack Obama makes an appearance on the "Late Shmore
Seated with talk show host David Letterman, U.S. President Barack Obama makes an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fans wait outside the Ed Sullivan Theater for tickets to watch the Late Show with David Letterman in New Yomore
Fans wait outside the Ed Sullivan Theater for tickets to watch the Late Show with David Letterman in New York January 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paul McCartney (R) is applauded by talk show host David Letterman after McCartney and his band played a conmore
Paul McCartney (R) is applauded by talk show host David Letterman after McCartney and his band played a concert atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on his Late Show July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Paul McCartney plays a concert with his band atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in Newmore
Paul McCartney plays a concert with his band atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman, July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey waves to fans as she arrives for her appearance on "The Late Show with David Lmore
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey waves to fans as she arrives for her appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (L) laughs with Biff Henderson (R), from the "Late Show with more
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (L) laughs with Biff Henderson (R), from the "Late Show with David Letterman", as they tape a skit to be aired on the show at a later date, during batting practice at Legends Field in Tampa, Florida, April 3 2004. REUTERS/Peter Muhly
Talk-show host and co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Racing team, David Letterman, talks with his crew beforemore
Talk-show host and co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Racing team, David Letterman, talks with his crew before the start of the 90th running of the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 28, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski
Team owner David Letterman chats with actress Ashley Judd, wife of driver Dario Franchitti, during the Indimore
Team owner David Letterman chats with actress Ashley Judd, wife of driver Dario Franchitti, during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kirk Debrunner
Fans packed behind barricades along Broadway try to catch a glimpse of Paul McCartney as he plays a concertmore
Fans packed behind barricades along Broadway try to catch a glimpse of Paul McCartney as he plays a concert with his band atop the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway in New York while appearing on the "Late Show with David Letterman", July 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey (L) is escorted by David Letterman to the opening night of Winfrey's Broadway more
Talk show host Oprah Winfrey (L) is escorted by David Letterman to the opening night of Winfrey's Broadway play "The Color Purple" in New York December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush (L) poses for a picture with talk show hostmore
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush (L) poses for a picture with talk show host David Letterman at the CBS Ed Sullivan Theater in New York October 19, 2000. REUTERS
Vice-president Al Gore (L) dons eye goggles and smashes ashtrays with a hammer in a demonstration of governmore
Vice-president Al Gore (L) dons eye goggles and smashes ashtrays with a hammer in a demonstration of government safety testing during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on September 8, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton appears on the David Letterman show taped in New York City, January more
U.S. first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton appears on the David Letterman show taped in New York City, January 12, 2000. REUTERS
The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson appears with talk show host David Letterman on "Late Show With David Letmore
The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson appears with talk show host David Letterman on "Late Show With David Letterman" in New York, November 18, 1996. REUTERS
Singer Victoria Adams, Posh Spice of the Spice Girls, and her fiance, soccer player David Beckham, try to rmore
Singer Victoria Adams, Posh Spice of the Spice Girls, and her fiance, soccer player David Beckham, try to run around fans and photographers gathered outside their New York hotel after the Spice Girls' appearance on the David Letterman Show July 2, 1998. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby
Melanie Brown (L) and Victoria Adams of the British pop band Spice Girls arrive for their appearance on themore
Melanie Brown (L) and Victoria Adams of the British pop band Spice Girls arrive for their appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," in New York City, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Geri Halliwell, a member of the British pop band Spice Girls, arrives for her appearance on the "Late Show more
Geri Halliwell, a member of the British pop band Spice Girls, arrives for her appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," in New York City, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Actress Demi Moore (L) helps present the "Top Ten Least Popular Stripper Names" during an appearance on themore
Actress Demi Moore (L) helps present the "Top Ten Least Popular Stripper Names" during an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on November 8, 1995.
Tennis player Monica Seles laughs during a television interview on the "Late Show" in New York, August 11, more
Tennis player Monica Seles laughs during a television interview on the "Late Show" in New York, August 11, 1995. REUTERS
Pop star Madonna holds hands with television talk show host David Letterman at the 11th Annual MTV Video Mumore
Pop star Madonna holds hands with television talk show host David Letterman at the 11th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 8, 1994. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell
下一个
Celebrity UN Ambassadors
The United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors’ program has been in place since 1953 and celebrities hold a number of the rolls.
Mad Men premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of the seventh season of "Mad Men".
Johnny Depp to wed Amber Heard
The 50-year-old actor confirms he is engaged to the 27-year-old actress, after showing off an engagement ring in Beijing.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the annual Nickelodeon awards.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.