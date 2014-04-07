版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 22:25 BJT

Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014

<p>Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities said. He was 93. He is seen in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1more

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities said. He was 93. He is seen in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
1 / 20
<p>Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mmore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carmore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state visit to the U.S. at the British Embassy in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state vmore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state visit to the U.S. at the British Embassy in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Villmore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
7 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - in "Life Support" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Amore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - in "Life Support" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hillmore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hillmore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hillmore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washingtmore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
13 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake more

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 20
<p>Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, California July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad more

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, California July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/more

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 20
<p>Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premiere in Hollywood, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premimore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premiere in Hollywood, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
17 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awardsmore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
<p>(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "more

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Homore

2014年 4月 7日 星期一

Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

下一个

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

2014年 4月 4日
David Letterman retires

David Letterman retires

A look back at some memorable moments in the late night talk show host's career.

2014年 4月 4日
Celebrity UN Ambassadors

Celebrity UN Ambassadors

The United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors’ program has been in place since 1953 and celebrities hold a number of the rolls.

2014年 4月 4日
Mad Men premiere

Mad Men premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of the seventh season of "Mad Men".

2014年 4月 3日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐