Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014
Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1more
Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities said. He was 93. He is seen in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mmore
Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carmore
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state vmore
Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state visit to the U.S. at the British Embassy in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Villmore
Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Amore
Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - in "Life Support" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hillmore
Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hillmore
Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hillmore
Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washingtmore
Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake more
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad more
Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, California July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/more
Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premimore
Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premiere in Hollywood, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awardsmore
Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "more
(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Homore
Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
