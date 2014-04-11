Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss speaks next to fellow band members Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley after Kiss was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British musician and humanitarian activist Peter Gabriel performs before being inducted during 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kiss band member Ace Frehley poses with his award after the rock band was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Michael Stipe poses for pictures during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. Stipe was scheduled to present the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award to rock band Nirvana. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
British musician and humanitarian activist Peter Gabriel holds his award after being inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Michael Stipe greets Dave Grohl of the band Nirvana after inducting them during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks performs after singer Linda Ronstadt was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Ahmir Khalib Thompson, known professionally as Questlove, poses for pictures during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. Questlove was scheduled to present the musical duo Hall & Oates with their award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Courtney Love speaks about her former husband Kurt Cobain of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British singer-songwriter and humanitarian Yusuf Islam, commonly known by his former stage name Cat Stevens, touches his hair while looking at his reflection in his award, after he was inducted during 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musicians Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Nicks, Carrie Underwood and Emmylou Harris pose for a photograph before performing at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Joan Jett performs with Krist Novoselic of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana performs after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Joan Jett performs with Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British singer-songwriter and humanitarian Yusuf Islam, commonly known by his former stage name Cat Stevens, performs after he was inducted during 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Lorde performs with Joan Jett and Dave Grohl after Nirvana was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Victoria Clemons, widow of E Street Band member Clarence Clemons, holds up a phone playing an old voice message from Clarence Clemons, to the microphone after the E Street Band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Daryl Hall and John Oates, the duo behind Hall & Oates, speak after being inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Sheryl Crow performs after singer Linda Ronstadt was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band performs with musician and singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen after the band was inducted by Springsteen during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band holds his award after being inducted during at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Max Weinberg, Patti Scialfa and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band hold their award after they were inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Tom Morello, former guitarist for the band Rage Against the Machine, gestures before inducting rock band Kiss during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin reads from a Bible before inducting British musician Peter Gabriel during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
