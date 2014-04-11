版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 12日 星期六 04:55 BJT

Shanghai Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Songmore

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
1 / 17
<p>A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 17
<p>Guests attend a fashion show as a model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Guests attend a fashion show as a model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week Aprimore

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

Guests attend a fashion show as a model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 17
<p>Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
4 / 17
<p>Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
5 / 17
<p>A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barrimore

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 17
<p>Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 17
<p>Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 17
<p>A models is reflected on a mirror as she presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A models is reflected on a mirror as she presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9,more

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

A models is reflected on a mirror as she presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 17
<p>Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 17
<p>A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Songmore

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
11 / 17
<p>A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 17
<p>A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barrimore

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 17
<p>Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 17
<p>Models presents creations by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Models presents creations by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria<more

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

Models presents creations by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
15 / 17
<p>Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 17
<p>Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 4月 12日 星期六

Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

下一个

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Nirvana, Kiss and Peter Gabriel are among the musicians being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2014年 4月 11日
Hollywood selfies

Hollywood selfies

Capturing a moment with celebrities.

2014年 4月 9日
Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014

Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014

Actor Mickey Rooney, whose career spanned 10 decades, dies at the age of 93.

2014年 4月 7日
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

2014年 4月 4日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐