2014年 4月 14日

MTV Movie Awards

<p>Host Conan O'Brien speaks on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Ellie Goulding and Zedd perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Leslie Mann, Cameron Diaz, Nicki Minaj, and Kate Upton present the award for Best Male Performance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Johnny Depp presents the award for Best Movie of the Year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Jordana Brewster introduces a tribute to Paul Walker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Eminem performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Mark Wahlberg accepts the Generation Award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Host Conan O'Brien performs a song with Adam DeVine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Conan O'Brien opens the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham pose backstage with his Generation Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Matthew Koma and Miriam Bryant perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Orlando Bloom greets fans after he accepted the award for Best Fight for "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Adam DeVine poses. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Eminem and Rihanna perform on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Sam Claflin and Josh Hutcherson accept the award for Best Movie of the Year for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Mila Kunis accepts the award for best villain for her performance as Theodora, Wicked Witch of the West, in the film "Oz the Great and Powerful" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Jonah Hill accepts the award for best comedic performance for "The Wolf of Wall Street" on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Channing Tatum with his wife Jenna Dewan pose with his Trailblazer award backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for Best Male Performance for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Zac Efron poses after he threw off his shirt as he accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Actress Ellen Page presents a clip from "X-Men: Days of Future Past." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Conan O'Brien performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

<p>Jared Leto presents the award for best villain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 14日

