Stagecoach music festival
Country singer Lee Brice performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Lee Brice performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans cheer on Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Luke Bryan performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Luke Bryan performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fan Cody Buijnink gives his girlfriend Kristen Dillon a kiss under the ferris wheel on the fimore
Country music fan Cody Buijnink gives his girlfriend Kristen Dillon a kiss under the ferris wheel on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line perform during the final day omore
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line perform during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans arrive with drinks in hand during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans arrive with drinks in hand during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans in shorts and cowboy boots pose for a picture on the first day of the Stagecoach countrymore
Country music fans in shorts and cowboy boots pose for a picture on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Jason Aldean performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country musimore
Country singer Jason Aldean performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Dustin Lynch performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Dustin Lynch performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans cheer on singer and actress Katey Sagal as she performs with The Forest Rangers on the fmore
Country music fans cheer on singer and actress Katey Sagal as she performs with The Forest Rangers on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Hunter Hayes performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country musimore
Country singer Hunter Hayes performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy's signature is shown on his guitar as he performs during the final day of thmore
Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy's signature is shown on his guitar as he performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Ashley Monroe performs at the Mane Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach country music fmore
Country singer Ashley Monroe performs at the Mane Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans walk on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans walk on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A country music fan arrives wearing shorts, shoes and socks in the pattern of the U.S. national flag on themore
A country music fan arrives wearing shorts, shoes and socks in the pattern of the U.S. national flag on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music star Eric Church performs on the main stage during the first day of the Stagecoach country mumore
Country music star Eric Church performs on the main stage during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans pose during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans pose during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Jennifer Nettles performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country more
Country singer Jennifer Nettles performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans wait for Jennifer Nettles' performance on the Mane Stage during the second day of the Stmore
Country music fans wait for Jennifer Nettles' performance on the Mane Stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A country music fan is lifted by her friends for a photograph on the first day of the Stagecoach country mumore
A country music fan is lifted by her friends for a photograph on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans walk past a ferris wheel on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country music fans walk past a ferris wheel on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
