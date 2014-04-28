Bollywood Oscars
Hollywood star John Travolta dances with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra during the 15th International Inmore
Hollywood star John Travolta dances with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, more
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Indian film fans watch the green carpet as VIPs arrive for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awardsmore
Indian film fans watch the green carpet as VIPs arrive for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey dances the Lungi dance from the film Chennai Express with the film's actress Dmore
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey dances the Lungi dance from the film Chennai Express with the film's actress Deepika Padukone and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampamore
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra performs during the15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tammore
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Legend Bollywood Actor Shatrughan Sinha arrives with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha to receive his Lifetime Acmore
Legend Bollywood Actor Shatrughan Sinha arrives with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa,more
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Kareena Kapoor performs during the IIFA Technical Awards at Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, more
Kareena Kapoor performs during the IIFA Technical Awards at Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tammore
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone performs during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood actress Anil Kapoor takes photos with fans before the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awarmore
Bollywood actress Anil Kapoor takes photos with fans before the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh (2nd L) perform during the International Indianmore
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan (L) and pop singer Mika Singh (2nd L) perform during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Technical Awards at the Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida April, 25 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
下一个
Lebowski Festival
Fans of the cult classic "The Big Lebowski" celebrate their favorite movie in Los Angeles.
Stagecoach music festival
Country music fans attend the Stagecoach festival in Indio, California.
The 10 most beautiful
The world's 10 most beautiful people according to People magazine.
World's most beautiful woman
Lupita Nyong'o is named the world's most beautiful person by People magazine.
精选图集
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.