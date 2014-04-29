版本:
中国
Tony Awards nominees

<p>Director Woody Allen receives nomination for best book of a musical for writing "Bullets Over Broadway," based on his 1994 film. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Director Woody Allen receives nomination for best book of a musical for writing "Bullets Over Broadway," based on his 1994 film. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Director Douglas McGrath receives nomination for best book of a musical for writing "Beautiful--The Carole King Musical." REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Director Douglas McGrath receives nomination for best book of a musical for writing "Beautiful--The Carole King Musical." REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Neil Patrick Harris receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Neil Patrick Harris receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Idina Menzel receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "If/Then." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Idina Menzel receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "If/Then." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Bryan Cranston receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "All The Way." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Bryan Cranston receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "All The Way." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Mark Rylance receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Richard III" and a nomination for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Twelfth Night." REUTERS/Jas Lehal</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Mark Rylance receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Richard III" and a nomination for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Twelfth Night." REUTERS/Jas Lehal

<p>Chris O'Dowd receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Of Mice and Men." REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Chris O'Dowd receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Of Mice and Men." REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Tony Shalhoub receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Act One." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Tony Shalhoub receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Act One." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Tyne Daly receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Mothers and Sons." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Tyne Daly receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Mothers and Sons." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Audra McDonald receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar &amp; Grill." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Audra McDonald receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Cherry Jones receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "The Glass Menagerie." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Cherry Jones receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "The Glass Menagerie." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>LaTanya Richardson Jackson receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

LaTanya Richardson Jackson receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Stephen Fry receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Twelfth Night." REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Stephen Fry receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Twelfth Night." REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Sutton Foster receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Violet." REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Sutton Foster receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Violet." REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Jessie Mueller receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Jessie Mueller receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Joshua Henry receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Violet." REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Joshua Henry receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Violet." REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Jarrod Spector and Anika Larsen each receive a nomination individually for best performance in a featured role in a musical for "Beautiful:The Carole King Musical." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Jarrod Spector and Anika Larsen each receive a nomination individually for best performance in a featured role in a musical for "Beautiful:The Carole King Musical." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Kelli O'Hara receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "The Bridges of Madison County." REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Kelli O'Hara receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "The Bridges of Madison County." REUTERS/Molly Riley

<p>Sophie Okonedo receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Sophie Okonedo receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Anika Noni Rose receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Anika Noni Rose receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Mare Winningham receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "Casa Valentina." REUTERS/Jim Ruymen JR</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Mare Winningham receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "Casa Valentina." REUTERS/Jim Ruymen JR

<p>Adriane Lenox receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "After Midnight." REUTERS/Jeff Christensen MS/TC</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Adriane Lenox receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "After Midnight." REUTERS/Jeff Christensen MS/TC

<p>Michael Grandage receives a nomination for best direction of a play for "The Cripple of Inishmaan." REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Michael Grandage receives a nomination for best direction of a play for "The Cripple of Inishmaan." REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Kenny Leon receives a nomination for best direction of a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Kenny Leon receives a nomination for best direction of a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Michael Mayer receives a nomination for best direction of a musical for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Michael Mayer receives a nomination for best direction of a musical for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Hugh Jackman will host the 68th Tony awards. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Hugh Jackman will host the 68th Tony awards. REUTERS/Vincent West

