Tony Awards nominees
Director Woody Allen receives nomination for best book of a musical for writing "Bullets Over Broadway," based on his 1994 film. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director Douglas McGrath receives nomination for best book of a musical for writing "Beautiful--The Carole King Musical." REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Neil Patrick Harris receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Idina Menzel receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "If/Then." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bryan Cranston receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "All The Way." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mark Rylance receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Richard III" and a nomination for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Twelfth Night." REUTERS/Jas Lehal
Chris O'Dowd receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Of Mice and Men." REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Tony Shalhoub receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Act One." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tyne Daly receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Mothers and Sons." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Audra McDonald receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cherry Jones receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "The Glass Menagerie." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
LaTanya Richardson Jackson receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Stephen Fry receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for "Twelfth Night." REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Sutton Foster receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Violet." REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Jessie Mueller receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joshua Henry receives a nomination for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Violet." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jarrod Spector and Anika Larsen each receive a nomination individually for best performance in a featured role in a musical for "Beautiful:The Carole King Musical." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kelli O'Hara receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "The Bridges of Madison County." REUTERS/Molly Riley
Sophie Okonedo receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Anika Noni Rose receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Mare Winningham receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for "Casa Valentina." REUTERS/Jim Ruymen JR
Adriane Lenox receives a nomination for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "After Midnight." REUTERS/Jeff Christensen MS/TC
Michael Grandage receives a nomination for best direction of a play for "The Cripple of Inishmaan." REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Kenny Leon receives a nomination for best direction of a play for "A Raisin in the Sun." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Michael Mayer receives a nomination for best direction of a musical for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Hugh Jackman will host the 68th Tony awards. REUTERS/Vincent West
