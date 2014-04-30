版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 30日 星期三 23:56 BJT

Time 100 Gala

<p>Honoree and television personality Seth Meyers arrives with his wife, Alexi Ashe, at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and television personality Seth Meyers arrives with his wife, Alexi Ashe, at the Time 100 gala celemore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and television personality Seth Meyers arrives with his wife, Alexi Ashe, at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 46
<p>Honoree and singer Pharrell Williams arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and singer Pharrell Williams arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and singer Pharrell Williams arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 46
<p>Honoree and journalist Megyn Kelly arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and journalist Megyn Kelly arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 10more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and journalist Megyn Kelly arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 46
<p>Honoree and journalist Charlie Rose arrives with his companion Amanda Burden at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and journalist Charlie Rose arrives with his companion Amanda Burden at the Time 100 gala celebratimore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and journalist Charlie Rose arrives with his companion Amanda Burden at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 46
<p>Honoree and actress Amy Adams arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and actress Amy Adams arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 mosmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and actress Amy Adams arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 46
<p>Honoree and singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 1more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 46
<p>Honoree and Senator Rand Paul arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and Senator Rand Paul arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 mosmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and Senator Rand Paul arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 46
<p>Honoree and the finance minister of Nigeria, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and the finance minister of Nigeria, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating tmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and the finance minister of Nigeria, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 46
<p>Honorees and songwriters of "Frozen" Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, arrive at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honorees and songwriters of "Frozen" Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, arrive at the Time 100 gala cmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honorees and songwriters of "Frozen" Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, arrive at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 46
<p>Rupert Murdoch arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Rupert Murdoch arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential pmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Rupert Murdoch arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 46
<p>Honoree and theater director Diane Paulus arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and theater director Diane Paulus arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming ofmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and theater director Diane Paulus arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 46
<p>Honoree and politician Scott Walker arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and politician Scott Walker arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 1more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and politician Scott Walker arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 46
<p>Honoree and artist Marina Abramovic arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and artist Marina Abramovic arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 1more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and artist Marina Abramovic arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 46
<p>Actress Susan Sarandon arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Susan Sarandon arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Actress Susan Sarandon arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 46
<p>Honoree and chef Alice Waters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and chef Alice Waters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 mosmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and chef Alice Waters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 46
<p>Honoree Sister Rosemary Nyirumbe arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree Sister Rosemary Nyirumbe arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree Sister Rosemary Nyirumbe arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 46
<p>Honoree and activist Withelma "T" Ortiz Walker Pettigrew arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and activist Withelma "T" Ortiz Walker Pettigrew arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and activist Withelma "T" Ortiz Walker Pettigrew arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 46
<p>Honoree and creative director of CELINE, Phoebe Philo, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and creative director of CELINE, Phoebe Philo, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazinmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and creative director of CELINE, Phoebe Philo, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 46
<p>Honoree and inventor Arunachalam Muruganantham arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and inventor Arunachalam Muruganantham arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's namimore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and inventor Arunachalam Muruganantham arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 46
<p>Honoree and author John Green arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and author John Green arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 mosmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and author John Green arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 46
<p>Arianna Huffington arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Arianna Huffington arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influentimore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Arianna Huffington arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 46
<p>Honoree and activist Ory Okolloh arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and activist Ory Okolloh arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and activist Ory Okolloh arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
22 / 46
<p>Honoree and chief scientific officer of Advanced Cell Technology, Robert Lanza, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and chief scientific officer of Advanced Cell Technology, Robert Lanza, arrives at the Time 100 galmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and chief scientific officer of Advanced Cell Technology, Robert Lanza, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 46
<p>Honorees and Founders of Snapchat Evan Spiegel (L) and Bobby Murphy arrive at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honorees and Founders of Snapchat Evan Spiegel (L) and Bobby Murphy arrive at the Time 100 gala celebratingmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honorees and Founders of Snapchat Evan Spiegel (L) and Bobby Murphy arrive at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 46
<p>Honoree and model Christy Turlington Burns arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and model Christy Turlington Burns arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming omore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and model Christy Turlington Burns arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 46
<p>Honoree and astronomer John Kovac arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and astronomer John Kovac arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and astronomer John Kovac arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
26 / 46
<p>Honoree and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of thmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
27 / 46
<p>Padma Lakshmi arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Padma Lakshmi arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential pemore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Padma Lakshmi arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
28 / 46
<p>Honoree and director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Kathryn Sullivan arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Kathryn Sullivan arrives at thmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Kathryn Sullivan arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
29 / 46
<p>Honoree and geneticist David Sinclair arrives with a guest at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and geneticist David Sinclair arrives with a guest at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and geneticist David Sinclair arrives with a guest at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
30 / 46
<p>Honoree and television writer Jenji Kohan arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and television writer Jenji Kohan arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming ofmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and television writer Jenji Kohan arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
31 / 46
<p>Television personality Martha Stewart arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Television personality Martha Stewart arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of themore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Television personality Martha Stewart arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
32 / 46
<p>Honoree and climatologist Katharine Hayhoe arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and climatologist Katharine Hayhoe arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming omore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and climatologist Katharine Hayhoe arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
33 / 46
<p>Honoree and human rights lawyer, Thuli Madonsela arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and human rights lawyer, Thuli Madonsela arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's namore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and human rights lawyer, Thuli Madonsela arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
34 / 46
<p>Journalist Katie Couric arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Journalist Katie Couric arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most inflmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Journalist Katie Couric arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
35 / 46
<p>Honoree and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
36 / 46
<p>Honoree and founder of Nest, Tony Fadell, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and founder of Nest, Tony Fadell, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming ofmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and founder of Nest, Tony Fadell, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
37 / 46
<p>Journalist Matt Lauer arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Journalist Matt Lauer arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influemore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Journalist Matt Lauer arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
38 / 46
<p>Honoree and director Alfonso Cuaron arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and director Alfonso Cuaron arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 1more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and director Alfonso Cuaron arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
39 / 46
<p>Honoree and Syrian activist Obadah al-Kaddri arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and Syrian activist Obadah al-Kaddri arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's namingmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and Syrian activist Obadah al-Kaddri arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
40 / 46
<p>Honoree and CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Honoree and CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming ofmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Honoree and CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick, arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
41 / 46
<p>Barbara Walters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Barbara Walters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Barbara Walters arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
42 / 46
<p>Journalist Ann Coulter arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Journalist Ann Coulter arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Journalist Ann Coulter arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
43 / 46
<p>Journalist Norah O'Donnell arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Journalist Norah O'Donnell arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most imore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Journalist Norah O'Donnell arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
44 / 46
<p>Ronan Farrow arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Ronan Farrow arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential peomore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Ronan Farrow arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
45 / 46
<p>Musician Frank Ocean arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Musician Frank Ocean arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influenmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Musician Frank Ocean arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
46 / 46
重播
下一图片集
Tony Awards nominees

Tony Awards nominees

下一个

Tony Awards nominees

Tony Awards nominees

A sample of personalities from this year's Tony Awards nominations.

2014年 4月 30日
Bollywood Oscars

Bollywood Oscars

Celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood gather for the International Indian Film Academy Awards.

2014年 4月 29日
Lebowski Festival

Lebowski Festival

Fans of the cult classic "The Big Lebowski" celebrate their favorite movie in Los Angeles.

2014年 4月 28日
Stagecoach music festival

Stagecoach music festival

Country music fans attend the Stagecoach festival in Indio, California.

2014年 4月 28日

精选图集

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐