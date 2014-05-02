Celebrities out of wax
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff member Charline Florent and hairdresser Virginie Dahan put the final touchesmore
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff member Charline Florent and hairdresser Virginie Dahan put the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's wax statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. The statues are prepared ahead of the opening of the new Grevin Wax Museum in Prague on May 1. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick more
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their museum workshop in Paris, February 7, 2014. Fifteen artists, including sculptors, moulders, dressmakers, make-up artists, wig makers, hairdressers along with lighting and set designers and sound engineers are involved in the creation of the hyper realistic statues. The Grevin Museum opened in Paris in 1882. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Matthieu Verrier works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jmore
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Matthieu Verrier works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Carlos Brito opens the mold of the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mmore
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum technician Carlos Brito opens the mold of the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick more
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray puts the teeth and tongue inside the head of Rolling more
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray puts the teeth and tongue inside the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jaggermore
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau works on the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger at their workshop in Paris, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum checks the wax statue of Rolling Stones lemore
Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum checks the wax statue of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in their workshop in Paris, April 4, 2014. Side by side are three steps of a wax statue. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau wraps the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger waxmore
Paris Grevin Wax Museum painter Franck Bruneau wraps the head of Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger wax statue in plastic before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of Grevin's new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum hairdresser Virginie Dahan puts the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mimore
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum hairdresser Virginie Dahan puts the final touches to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger's statue at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Hands wait for their bodies on a shelf at Grevin Wax Museum workshop in Paris, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Phmore
Hands wait for their bodies on a shelf at Grevin Wax Museum workshop in Paris, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff put final touches to the statue of French singer Edith Piaf in their museum more
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum staff put final touches to the statue of French singer Edith Piaf in their museum workshop in Paris, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Stephane Barret works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at themore
Paris' Grevin Wax Museum sculptor Stephane Barret works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Wax hands for the statue of late French singer Edith Piaf are checked in the museum workshop in Paris, Febrmore
Wax hands for the statue of late French singer Edith Piaf are checked in the museum workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum works on the head of late French singer Edmore
Helene Jonca, one of the painters at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf at their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Helene Jonca, one of the painters of the Paris Grevin Wax Museum, holds a brush as she works on the head ofmore
Helene Jonca, one of the painters of the Paris Grevin Wax Museum, holds a brush as she works on the head of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshop in Paris, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The head of Edith Piaf's wax statue is wrapped in plastic at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum's workshop before more
The head of Edith Piaf's wax statue is wrapped in plastic at the Paris Grevin Wax Museum's workshop before it is shipped to Prague for the opening of their new museum, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris Grevin Wax Museum staff work around the wax statue of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshopmore
Paris Grevin Wax Museum staff work around the wax statue of late French singer Edith Piaf in their workshop in Paris, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
