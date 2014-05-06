Met Costume Gala
Andy Cohen fixes the train on actress Sarah Jessica Parker's dress as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museumore
Andy Cohen fixes the train on actress Sarah Jessica Parker's dress as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of ''Charles James: Beyond Fashion'' in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) and Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fashion designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Richie. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Soccer star David Beckham greets a police officer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elizabeth Olsen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NFL player Tom Brady and wife, model Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bee Shaffer, daughter of editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fashion designer Zac Posen and Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Suki Waterhouse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Charize Theron. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Naomi Campbell and designer Riccardo Tisci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musician Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Hailee Steinfeld and designer Prabal Gurung. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Liu Wen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fashion designers Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Leighton Meester. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Florence Welch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress and singer Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Selena Gomez, fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg and actress Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Carlo Allegrmore
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Amy Adams. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television personality Katie Couric. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician John Legend and model Christine Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Arizona Muse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and actress Sari Mercer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fashion designer Tom Ford. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
