Met Costume Gala

<p>Andy Cohen fixes the train on actress Sarah Jessica Parker's dress as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of ''Charles James: Beyond Fashion'' in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 5月 6日 星期二

Andy Cohen fixes the train on actress Sarah Jessica Parker's dress as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of ''Charles James: Beyond Fashion'' in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Singer Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) and Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Fashion designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Nicole Richie. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Soccer star David Beckham greets a police officer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Elizabeth Olsen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>NFL player Tom Brady and wife, model Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Bee Shaffer, daughter of editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Fashion designer Zac Posen and Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Model Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Model Suki Waterhouse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Charize Theron. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Model Naomi Campbell and designer Riccardo Tisci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Musician Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Hailee Steinfeld and designer Prabal Gurung. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Liu Wen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Fashion designers Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Leighton Meester. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Singer Florence Welch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress and singer Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Selena Gomez, fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg and actress Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Amy Adams. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Television personality Katie Couric. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Musician John Legend and model Christine Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Arizona Muse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and actress Sari Mercer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Fashion designer Tom Ford. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

