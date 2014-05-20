版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 09:20 BJT

Austria's bearded lady

<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 1more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
1 / 20
<p>A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 1more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
2 / 20
<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 1more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
3 / 20
<p>Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 1more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
4 / 20
<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) and Culture Minister Josef Ostermayer (R) during a reception at the chancellery in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) and Culture Minister Josef Ostermayer (R) during a reception at the chancellery in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
5 / 20
<p>A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
6 / 20
<p>Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger<more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
7 / 20
<p>Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhardmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
8 / 20
<p>Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Fmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
9 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark</p>

Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&ammore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark

Close
10 / 20
<p>Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&ammore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keld Navntoft/Scanpix Denmark</p>

Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keld Navntoft/Scanpix Denmark

Close
12 / 20
<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
13 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Euromore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Euromore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
16 / 20
<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
17 / 20
<p>Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Euromore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
18 / 20
<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
19 / 20
<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 5月 20日 星期二

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

下一个

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Awards.

2014年 5月 19日
Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Awards red carpet.

2014年 5月 19日
Orange is the New Black premiere

Orange is the New Black premiere

Cast members celebrate season two of Netflix series "Orange is the New Black".

2014年 5月 17日
Curtain falls on Palm Springs show

Curtain falls on Palm Springs show

The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running revue in the California desert.

2014年 5月 16日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐