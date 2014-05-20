Austria's bearded lady
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 1more
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 1more
A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 1more
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 1more
Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) more
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) and Culture Minister Josef Ostermayer (R) during a reception at the chancellery in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REmore
A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger<more
Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhardmore
Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Fmore
Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&ammore
Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark
Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&ammore
Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W more
Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keld Navntoft/Scanpix Denmark
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUmore
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Euromore
Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Euromore
Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest more
Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUmore
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Euromore
Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/more
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTmore
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
