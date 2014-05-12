版本:
X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

<p>Ian McKellen gestures as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Ian McKellen gestures as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Patrick Stewart (L-R), James McAvoy, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Patrick Stewart (L-R), James McAvoy, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Peter Dinklage attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Peter Dinklage attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Ellen Page attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Ellen Page attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Wesley Snipes arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Wesley Snipes arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Stanley Tucci arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Stanley Tucci arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Guests arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Guests arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>James Marsden attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

James Marsden attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell attend the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell attend the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Michael Fassbender is shielded from the rain as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Michael Fassbender is shielded from the rain as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Nicholas Hoult attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Nicholas Hoult attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Patrick Stewart attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Patrick Stewart attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Zosia Mamet attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Zosia Mamet attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Daniel Cudmore attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Daniel Cudmore attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

