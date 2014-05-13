版本:
中国
2014年 5月 14日

Chanel cruise collection

<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld and models appear at the end of the Chanel 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

2014年 5月 14日

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and models appear at the end of the Chanel 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

2014年 5月 14日

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

2014年 5月 14日

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

2014年 5月 14日

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

2014年 5月 14日

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

<p>A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

2014年 5月 14日

A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

<p>A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

2014年 5月 14日

A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

2014年 5月 14日

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

2014年 5月 14日

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

<p>A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi</p>

2014年 5月 14日

A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi

