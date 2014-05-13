Chanel cruise collection
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and models appear at the end of the Chanel 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubamore
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and models appear at the end of the Chanel 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Smore
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Smore
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Smore
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Smore
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Smore
A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Smore
A model displays a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Smore
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Smore
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Smore
A model presents a creation from Chanel's 2014/15 Cruise collection in Dubai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mounir Saidi
下一个
Music in the morning
Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.
X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres
Cast members celebrate the premieres of "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in London and New York.
Miley Cyrus rocks London
The controversial singer returns to the stage at the O2 Arena in London.
Met Costume Gala
The red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.