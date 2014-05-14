版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 15日 星期四 04:10 BJT

Cannes opening ceremony

<p>Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobile phone as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobilmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobile phone as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
1 / 25
<p>Model Karlie Kloss poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Model Karlie Kloss poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of themore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Model Karlie Kloss poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 25
<p>An unidentified guest holds a hand bag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

An unidentified guest holds a hand bag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the openimore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

An unidentified guest holds a hand bag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
3 / 25
<p>Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening ofmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 25
<p>Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 25
<p>Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace more

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
6 / 25
<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screeningmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
7 / 25
<p>Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta (C) and actress Gong Li (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta (C) and actress Gong Li (R) pose on the red carpet as they more

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta (C) and actress Gong Li (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
8 / 25
<p>Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of tmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
9 / 25
<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screeningmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
10 / 25
<p>Actress Audrey Tautou poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Audrey Tautou poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of more

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Audrey Tautou poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 25
<p>Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of themore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
12 / 25
<p>Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of themore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
13 / 25
<p>Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of thmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
14 / 25
<p>Actress Valerie Kaprisky poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Valerie Kaprisky poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening more

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Valerie Kaprisky poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
15 / 25
<p>Actress Geraldine Pailhas poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Geraldine Pailhas poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screeningmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Geraldine Pailhas poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
16 / 25
<p>Actress Adele Exarchopoulos poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Adele Exarchopoulos poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screenimore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Adele Exarchopoulos poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
17 / 25
<p>Actress Gong Li poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Gong Li poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the fmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Gong Li poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
18 / 25
<p>Jury member actress Carole Bouquet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jury member actress Carole Bouquet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the more

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Jury member actress Carole Bouquet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
19 / 25
<p>Jury member actress Jeon Do-yeon arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Jury member actress Jeon Do-yeon arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festimore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Jury member actress Jeon Do-yeon arrives on stage during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 25
<p>Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of thmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
21 / 25
<p>Jury President Jane Campion delivers a speech on stage next to Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Jury President Jane Campion delivers a speech on stage next to Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson durimore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Jury President Jane Campion delivers a speech on stage next to Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
22 / 25
<p>Actress Nicole Kidman attends the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival and the screening of thmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
23 / 25
<p>Jury President Jane Campion (C) and jury members actress Carole Bouquet (L), director Nicolas Winding Refn (2ndL), actress Leila Hatami (3rdL), director Sofia Coppola (4thL), actor and director Gael Garcia Bernal (4thR), director Jia Zhangke (3rdR), actress Jeon Do-yeon (2ndR) and actor Willem Dafoe (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Jury President Jane Campion (C) and jury members actress Carole Bouquet (L), director Nicolas Winding Refnmore

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Jury President Jane Campion (C) and jury members actress Carole Bouquet (L), director Nicolas Winding Refn (2ndL), actress Leila Hatami (3rdL), director Sofia Coppola (4thL), actor and director Gael Garcia Bernal (4thR), director Jia Zhangke (3rdR), actress Jeon Do-yeon (2ndR) and actor Willem Dafoe (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
24 / 25
<p>Cinema fans hold placards asking for invitation in front of the Festival Palace before the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cinema fans hold placards asking for invitation in front of the Festival Palace before the opening of the 6more

2014年 5月 15日 星期四

Cinema fans hold placards asking for invitation in front of the Festival Palace before the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Chanel cruise collection

Chanel cruise collection

下一个

Chanel cruise collection

Chanel cruise collection

Chanel presents its Cruise 2015 collection.

2014年 5月 14日
Music in the morning

Music in the morning

Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.

2014年 5月 14日
X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

Cast members celebrate the premieres of "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in London and New York.

2014年 5月 13日
Miley Cyrus rocks London

Miley Cyrus rocks London

The controversial singer returns to the stage at the O2 Arena in London.

2014年 5月 7日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐