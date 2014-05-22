版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 22日 星期四 09:52 BJT

Best of Cannes

<p>Actress Sophia Loren, guest of honor, holds her scarf as she poses during a photocall for the film "La voce umana" presented as part of Cannes Classics at in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Sophia Loren, guest of honor, holds her scarf as she poses during a photocall for the film "La vocemore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Sophia Loren, guest of honor, holds her scarf as she poses during a photocall for the film "La voce umana" presented as part of Cannes Classics at in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
1 / 65
<p>A guest takes a picture with a mobile phone which displays a Chanel logo as he arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A guest takes a picture with a mobile phone which displays a Chanel logo as he arrives for the screening ofmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

A guest takes a picture with a mobile phone which displays a Chanel logo as he arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 65
<p>Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'omore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
3 / 65
<p>The shoes of Jian RenZi are pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Fantasia" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

The shoes of Jian RenZi are pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Fantasiamore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

The shoes of Jian RenZi are pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Fantasia" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
4 / 65
<p>Actress Sharon Stone poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Sharon Stone poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in cmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Sharon Stone poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
5 / 65
<p>Model Sarah Marshall poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool</p>

Model Sarah Marshall poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in cmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Model Sarah Marshall poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool

Close
6 / 65
<p>Actress Sophia Loren, guest of honor, is surrounded by photographers as she poses during a photocall for the film "La voce umana" presented as part of Cannes Classics at in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Sophia Loren, guest of honor, is surrounded by photographers as she poses during a photocall for thmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Sophia Loren, guest of honor, is surrounded by photographers as she poses during a photocall for the film "La voce umana" presented as part of Cannes Classics at in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
7 / 65
<p>Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
8 / 65
<p>Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Smore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
9 / 65
<p>Model Barbara Palvin poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Model Barbara Palvin poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in cmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Model Barbara Palvin poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
10 / 65
<p>Cast members Berenice Bejo and Abdul Khalim Mamutsiev sit on the desk as they pose during a photocall for the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast members Berenice Bejo and Abdul Khalim Mamutsiev sit on the desk as they pose during a photocall for tmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast members Berenice Bejo and Abdul Khalim Mamutsiev sit on the desk as they pose during a photocall for the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 65
<p>Director Andre Techine (L) and cast members Catherine Deneuve (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Director Andre Techine (L) and cast members Catherine Deneuve (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive formore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Director Andre Techine (L) and cast members Catherine Deneuve (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
12 / 65
<p>Actress Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
13 / 65
<p>Indian actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatchemore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
14 / 65
<p>Cast member Hilary Swank poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Hilary Swank poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesmanmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Hilary Swank poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
15 / 65
<p>An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Saint Laurent" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Saint Laurent" more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Saint Laurent" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 65
<p>Actress Freida Pinto poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Freida Pinto poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" inmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Freida Pinto poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
17 / 65
<p>Cast member Jennifer Lawrence poses during a photocall for the film "The Hunger Games : Mockingjay - Part 1" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Jennifer Lawrence poses during a photocall for the film "The Hunger Games : Mockingjay - Part 1more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Jennifer Lawrence poses during a photocall for the film "The Hunger Games : Mockingjay - Part 1" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
18 / 65
<p>French actress Sonia Rolland poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Timbuktu" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

French actress Sonia Rolland poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Timbuktumore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

French actress Sonia Rolland poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Timbuktu" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 65
<p>Former television presenter Elena Lenina poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mr. Turner" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Former television presenter Elena Lenina poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the fimore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Former television presenter Elena Lenina poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mr. Turner" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
20 / 65
<p>Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mr. Turner" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mr. Turner" in comore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mr. Turner" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
21 / 65
<p>Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of tmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
22 / 65
<p>Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of themore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
23 / 65
<p>Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in cmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
24 / 65
<p>Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of themore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
25 / 65
<p>Cast member Christina Hendricks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Lost River" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cast member Christina Hendricks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Lost more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Christina Hendricks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Lost River" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
26 / 65
<p>An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Coming Home" (Gui lai) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Coming Home" (Gmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Coming Home" (Gui lai) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
27 / 65
<p>Actress Amber Heard (L) and Fawaz Gruosi, founder of jewellery company de Grisogono, pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Amber Heard (L) and Fawaz Gruosi, founder of jewellery company de Grisogono, pose on the red carpetmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Amber Heard (L) and Fawaz Gruosi, founder of jewellery company de Grisogono, pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
28 / 65
<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
29 / 65
<p>Model Petra Nemcova takes a selfie as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Model Petra Nemcova takes a selfie as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Deux joursmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Model Petra Nemcova takes a selfie as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
30 / 65
<p>Dancers perform on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Geronimo" presented as part of the specials screenings at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Dancers perform on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Geronimo" presented as partmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Dancers perform on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Geronimo" presented as part of the specials screenings at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
31 / 65
<p>Actress Sophia Loren and her son, director Edoardo Ponti pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Sophia Loren and her son, director Edoardo Ponti pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the scremore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Sophia Loren and her son, director Edoardo Ponti pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
32 / 65
<p>Actress Elsa Zylberstein poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Elsa Zylberstein poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Elsa Zylberstein poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
33 / 65
<p>Director Naomi Kawase (R) and cast member Jun Yoshinaga (L) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Futatsume no mado" (Still the Water) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Director Naomi Kawase (R) and cast member Jun Yoshinaga (L) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the smore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Director Naomi Kawase (R) and cast member Jun Yoshinaga (L) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Futatsume no mado" (Still the Water) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
34 / 65
<p>Director Ryan Gosling poses during a photocall for the film "Lost River" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Director Ryan Gosling poses during a photocall for the film "Lost River" in competition for the category "Umore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Director Ryan Gosling poses during a photocall for the film "Lost River" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
35 / 65
<p>Directors Jean-Pierre (L) and Luc Dardenne (R) kiss cast member Marion Cotillard as they pose during a photocall for the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Directors Jean-Pierre (L) and Luc Dardenne (R) kiss cast member Marion Cotillard as they pose during a photmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Directors Jean-Pierre (L) and Luc Dardenne (R) kiss cast member Marion Cotillard as they pose during a photocall for the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
36 / 65
<p>Detail of cast member Gong Li's dress is pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Coming Home" (Gui lai) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Detail of cast member Gong Li's dress is pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the fmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Detail of cast member Gong Li's dress is pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Coming Home" (Gui lai) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
37 / 65
<p>Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in commore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
38 / 65
<p>Cast members Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cast members Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of themore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast members Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
39 / 65
<p>Cast member Channing Tatum takes pictures during a photocall for the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Cast member Channing Tatum takes pictures during a photocall for the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at thmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Channing Tatum takes pictures during a photocall for the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
40 / 65
<p>Cast members Robert Pattinson and Julianne Moore attend a news conference for the film "Maps to the Stars" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast members Robert Pattinson and Julianne Moore attend a news conference for the film "Maps to the Stars" more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast members Robert Pattinson and Julianne Moore attend a news conference for the film "Maps to the Stars" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
41 / 65
<p>Model Adriana Lima poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Model Adriana Lima poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in cmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Model Adriana Lima poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
42 / 65
<p>Actors Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson, cast members of the film "The Expendables 3", pose on the red carpet during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actors Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson, cast members of the film "The Expendables 3", pose on the red carmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actors Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson, cast members of the film "The Expendables 3", pose on the red carpet during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
43 / 65
<p>Socialite Paris Hilton poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the film "The Rover" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Socialite Paris Hilton poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the film "The Rover" out of competition amore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Socialite Paris Hilton poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the film "The Rover" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
44 / 65
<p>(L-R) Actresses Josephine Japyand, Melanie Laurent and Lou de Laage pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

(L-R) Actresses Josephine Japyand, Melanie Laurent and Lou de Laage pose on the red carpet as they arrive fmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

(L-R) Actresses Josephine Japyand, Melanie Laurent and Lou de Laage pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
45 / 65
<p>Director Tommy Lee Jones and cast member Hilary Swank pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Director Tommy Lee Jones and cast member Hilary Swank pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screenimore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Director Tommy Lee Jones and cast member Hilary Swank pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
46 / 65
<p>Cast members Sylvester Stallone (L), Dolph Lundgren (2ndL), Harrison Ford (2ndR) and Jason Statham pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cast members Sylvester Stallone (L), Dolph Lundgren (2ndL), Harrison Ford (2ndR) and Jason Statham pose on more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast members Sylvester Stallone (L), Dolph Lundgren (2ndL), Harrison Ford (2ndR) and Jason Statham pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
47 / 65
<p>Cast members Julianne Moore, Robert Pattinson and Sarah Gadon pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Maps to the Stars" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cast members Julianne Moore, Robert Pattinson and Sarah Gadon pose on the red carpet as they arrive for themore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast members Julianne Moore, Robert Pattinson and Sarah Gadon pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Maps to the Stars" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
48 / 65
<p>Cast members Gerard Depardieu is surrounded by bodyguards as he leaves after the screening of the film "Welcome to New York" directed by Abel Ferrara at a movie theatre during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast members Gerard Depardieu is surrounded by bodyguards as he leaves after the screening of the film "Welmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast members Gerard Depardieu is surrounded by bodyguards as he leaves after the screening of the film "Welcome to New York" directed by Abel Ferrara at a movie theatre during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
49 / 65
<p>A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she poses on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. From R, Cast members Djimon Hounsou, Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera, Kit Harington and Jay Baruchel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she poses on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. From R, Cast members Djimon Hounsou, Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera, Kit Harington and Jay Baruchel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
50 / 65
<p>Director Kornel Mundruczo (R) and cast member Zsofia Psotta (C) pose with a dog sitting on the desk during a photocall for the film "Feher isten" (White God) in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Director Kornel Mundruczo (R) and cast member Zsofia Psotta (C) pose with a dog sitting on the desk during more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Director Kornel Mundruczo (R) and cast member Zsofia Psotta (C) pose with a dog sitting on the desk during a photocall for the film "Feher isten" (White God) in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
51 / 65
<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition before the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition before the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
52 / 65
<p>Cast member Joan Collins poses during a photocall on the Majectic beach to promote the film "The Time of Their Lives" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Cast member Joan Collins poses during a photocall on the Majectic beach to promote the film "The Time of Thmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Joan Collins poses during a photocall on the Majectic beach to promote the film "The Time of Their Lives" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
53 / 65
<p>Actress and producer Salma Hayek holds a placard which reads "Bring back our girls" as she poses on the red carpet arriving for "Tribute to animated films", a special screening of extracts from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress and producer Salma Hayek holds a placard which reads "Bring back our girls" as she poses on the redmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress and producer Salma Hayek holds a placard which reads "Bring back our girls" as she poses on the red carpet arriving for "Tribute to animated films", a special screening of extracts from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
54 / 65
<p>Cast member Rosario Dawson kisses Mireille Enos as they pose during a photocall for the film "Captives" (The Captive) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Cast member Rosario Dawson kisses Mireille Enos as they pose during a photocall for the film "Captives" (Thmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Rosario Dawson kisses Mireille Enos as they pose during a photocall for the film "Captives" (The Captive) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
55 / 65
<p>Cast member Ryan Reynolds and his wife actress Blake Lively pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Captives" (The Captive) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Cast member Ryan Reynolds and his wife actress Blake Lively pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the smore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Ryan Reynolds and his wife actress Blake Lively pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Captives" (The Captive) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
56 / 65
<p>Cast member Lea Seydoux takes a selfie as she poses during a photocall for the film "Saint Laurent" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Cast member Lea Seydoux takes a selfie as she poses during a photocall for the film "Saint Laurent" in compmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Lea Seydoux takes a selfie as she poses during a photocall for the film "Saint Laurent" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
57 / 65
<p>Actress and model Hofit Golan poses for a photo with cinema fans as she arrives for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress and model Hofit Golan poses for a photo with cinema fans as she arrives for the screening of the fimore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress and model Hofit Golan poses for a photo with cinema fans as she arrives for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
58 / 65
<p>Actress Cate Blanchett, who voices Valka character, poses on the red carpet with a figure of Toothless the Dragon character as she arrives for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett, who voices Valka character, poses on the red carpet with a figure of Toothless the more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Cate Blanchett, who voices Valka character, poses on the red carpet with a figure of Toothless the Dragon character as she arrives for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
59 / 65
<p>A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, more

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
60 / 65
<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screeningmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
61 / 65
<p>Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening ofmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
62 / 65
<p>An unidentified guest holds a handbag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

An unidentified guest holds a handbag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the openinmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

An unidentified guest holds a handbag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
63 / 65
<p>Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobile phone as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobilmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobile phone as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
64 / 65
<p>Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of thmore

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
65 / 65
重播
下一图片集
Kardashians in Paris

Kardashians in Paris

下一个

Kardashians in Paris

Kardashians in Paris

Kim Kardashian's clan is in Paris ahead of her wedding to Kanye West in Italy next week.

2014年 5月 21日
Austria's bearded lady

Austria's bearded lady

Drag queen Conchita Wurst is the winner of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

2014年 5月 20日
Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Awards.

2014年 5月 19日
Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Awards red carpet.

2014年 5月 19日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐