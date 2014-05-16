Orange is the New Black premiere
Cast members Laura Prepon and Taylor Schilling attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" more
Cast members Laura Prepon and Taylor Schilling attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Lea DeLaria attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. more
Actress Lea DeLaria attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Jason Biggs attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 20more
Cast member Jason Biggs attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Uzo Aduba reacts to seeing comedian Rosie O'Donnell at the season two premiere of "Orange is thmore
Cast member Uzo Aduba reacts to seeing comedian Rosie O'Donnell at the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Taryn Manning attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, more
Cast member Taryn Manning attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast members Lea DeLaria and Jason Biggs attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in Newmore
Cast members Lea DeLaria and Jason Biggs attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Taylor Schilling attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 1more
Cast member Taylor Schilling attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Natasha Lyonne attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 201more
Actress Natasha Lyonne attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Lin Tucci attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014more
Cast member Lin Tucci attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Emma Myles attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. Rmore
Actress Emma Myles attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Lori Petty attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. Rmore
Actress Lori Petty attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Carrie Brownstein attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, more
Actress Carrie Brownstein attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Musician Anne "St. Vincent" Clark attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York more
Musician Anne "St. Vincent" Clark attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast members Laura Prepon and Taylor Schilling attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" more
Cast members Laura Prepon and Taylor Schilling attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Taylor Schilling attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 1more
Cast member Taylor Schilling attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Laura Prepon attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2more
Cast member Laura Prepon attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Laverne Cox attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. more
Actress Laverne Cox attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Author Piper Kerman attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. more
Author Piper Kerman attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Jason Biggs attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 20more
Cast member Jason Biggs attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Danielle Brooks attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 20more
Actress Danielle Brooks attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Natasha Lyonne attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15,more
Cast member Natasha Lyonne attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Dascha Polanco attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 201more
Actress Dascha Polanco attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Carrie Brownstein attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, more
Actress Carrie Brownstein attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Taryn Manning attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, more
Cast member Taryn Manning attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Alysia Reiner and actor David Alan Basche attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New more
Cast member Alysia Reiner and actor David Alan Basche attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Samira Wiley attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014.more
Actress Samira Wiley attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Selenis Leyva attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014more
Actress Selenis Leyva attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Uzo Aduba attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REmore
Actress Uzo Aduba attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Emma Myles attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. Rmore
Actress Emma Myles attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Vicky Jeudy attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 20more
Cast member Vicky Jeudy attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
下一个
Curtain falls on Palm Springs show
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running revue in the California desert.
Cannes opening ceremony
On the red carpet as the Cannes Film Festival kicks off.
Chanel cruise collection
Chanel presents its Cruise 2015 collection.
Music in the morning
Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.