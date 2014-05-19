Billboard red carpet
Luke Bryan holds the award for top country artist backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegasmore
Luke Bryan holds the award for top country artist backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Kesha arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Bmore
Singer Kesha arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERSmore
Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Singer Brad Paisley poses backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. more
Singer Brad Paisley poses backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Carrie Underwood holds the Milestone Award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevadmore
Carrie Underwood holds the Milestone Award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Josh Grobin, Brad Paisley, Kesha and Ludacris (L-R) pose backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awamore
Musician Josh Grobin, Brad Paisley, Kesha and Ludacris (L-R) pose backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actor Tom Green arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E.more
Actor Tom Green arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Jennifer Lopez poses with her Icon award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, more
Singer Jennifer Lopez poses with her Icon award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Josh Grobin arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERSmore
Musician Josh Grobin arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Musician Pete Wentz arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/more
Musician Pete Wentz arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Kelly Rowland. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Kelly Rowland. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kesha. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kesha. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Liv Warfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Liv Warfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Shakira. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Shakira. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Danica McKellar. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Danica McKellar. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Charli XCX. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Charli XCX. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Model Amber Rose. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Model Amber Rose. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon and Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon and Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Natasha Bedingfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Natasha Bedingfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Ludacris. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Ludacris. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Jordan Sparks. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Singer Jordan Sparks. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Musician Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic (L) and Genevieve Tedder. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic (L) and Genevieve Tedder. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Jason Derulo. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Jason Derulo. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Fred Durst. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Fred Durst. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
下一个
Orange is the New Black premiere
Cast members celebrate season two of Netflix series "Orange is the New Black".
Curtain falls on Palm Springs show
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running revue in the California desert.
Cannes opening ceremony
On the red carpet as the Cannes Film Festival kicks off.
Chanel cruise collection
Chanel presents its Cruise 2015 collection.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.