图片 | 2014年 5月 19日 星期一 19:40 BJT

Billboard Music Awards

<p>Singer Robin Thicke performs "Get Her Back" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Singer Robin Thicke performs "Get Her Back" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Jason Derulo jumps as he performs "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Jason Derulo jumps as he performs "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Musician John Legend performs "All of Me" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Musician John Legend performs "All of Me" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Jason Derulo and 2 Chainz perform "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Jason Derulo and 2 Chainz perform "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Lorde performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Lorde performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood perform "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood perform "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus

<p>5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Charli XCX and Iggy Azalea perform "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Charli XCX and Iggy Azalea perform "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)

<p>Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Tiptoe". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Tiptoe". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Rapper Whiz Khalifah presents the top R&amp;B song award to singer Robin Thicke for t"Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Rapper Whiz Khalifah presents the top R&B song award to singer Robin Thicke for t"Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus

<p>Ariana Grande performs "Problem". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Ariana Grande performs "Problem". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Lorde accepts the top new artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Lorde accepts the top new artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Luke Bryan accepts the award for Top Country Artist. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Luke Bryan accepts the award for Top Country Artist. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "This is How We Roll" with Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "This is How We Roll" with Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Country singer Shania Twain presents an award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Country singer Shania Twain presents an award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Ricky Martin performs "Vida". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Ricky Martin performs "Vida". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>John Legend performs "All of Me". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

John Legend performs "All of Me". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Jennifer Lopez as she performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Jennifer Lopez as she performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Luke Bryan performs "Play it Again". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Luke Bryan performs "Play it Again". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Jason Derulo performs "Talk Dirty" with Snoop Dogg. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Jason Derulo performs "Talk Dirty" with Snoop Dogg. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Claudia Leitte performs "We Are One" with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Claudia Leitte performs "We Are One" with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Imagine Dragons accept the top rock album award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Imagine Dragons accept the top rock album award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Katy Perry on a large screen as she accepts her award for Top Female Artist via satellite. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Katy Perry on a large screen as she accepts her award for Top Female Artist via satellite. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Pitbull performs at the start of the show. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Pitbull performs at the start of the show. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Singer Robin Thicke accepts the award for top R&amp;B song for "Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Singer Robin Thicke accepts the award for top R&B song for "Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus

<p>Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Carrie Underwood accepts the milestone award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Carrie Underwood accepts the milestone award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus

<p>Justin Timberlake is shown on a large screen as he accepts the award for Top Artist at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)</p>

2014年 5月 19日 星期一

Justin Timberlake is shown on a large screen as he accepts the award for Top Artist at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)

