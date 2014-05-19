Billboard Music Awards
Singer Robin Thicke performs "Get Her Back" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18,more
Singer Robin Thicke performs "Get Her Back" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo jumps as he performs "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May more
Jason Derulo jumps as he performs "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician John Legend performs "All of Me" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2more
Musician John Legend performs "All of Me" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo and 2 Chainz perform "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May more
Jason Derulo and 2 Chainz perform "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood perform "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood perform "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Charli XCX and Iggy Azalea perform "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Charli XCX and Iggy Azalea perform "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, more
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Tiptoe". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Tiptoe". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper Whiz Khalifah presents the top R&B song award to singer Robin Thicke for t"Blurred Lines". REUTEmore
Rapper Whiz Khalifah presents the top R&B song award to singer Robin Thicke for t"Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Ariana Grande performs "Problem". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ariana Grande performs "Problem". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lorde accepts the top new artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lorde accepts the top new artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan accepts the award for Top Country Artist. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan accepts the award for Top Country Artist. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "This is How We Roll" with Luke Bryamore
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "This is How We Roll" with Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Country singer Shania Twain presents an award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Country singer Shania Twain presents an award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ricky Martin performs "Vida". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ricky Martin performs "Vida". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
John Legend performs "All of Me". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
John Legend performs "All of Me". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Lopez as she performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Lopez as she performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "Play it Again". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "Play it Again". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo performs "Talk Dirty" with Snoop Dogg. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo performs "Talk Dirty" with Snoop Dogg. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Claudia Leitte performs "We Are One" with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Claudia Leitte performs "We Are One" with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Imagine Dragons accept the top rock album award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Imagine Dragons accept the top rock album award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Katy Perry on a large screen as she accepts her award for Top Female Artist via satellite. REUTERS/Steve Mamore
Katy Perry on a large screen as she accepts her award for Top Female Artist via satellite. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull performs at the start of the show. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull performs at the start of the show. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Robin Thicke accepts the award for top R&B song for "Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Singer Robin Thicke accepts the award for top R&B song for "Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carrie Underwood accepts the milestone award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Carrie Underwood accepts the milestone award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Justin Timberlake is shown on a large screen as he accepts the award for Top Artist at the 2014 Billboard Mmore
Justin Timberlake is shown on a large screen as he accepts the award for Top Artist at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)
下一个
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Awards red carpet.
Orange is the New Black premiere
Cast members celebrate season two of Netflix series "Orange is the New Black".
Curtain falls on Palm Springs show
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running revue in the California desert.
Cannes opening ceremony
On the red carpet as the Cannes Film Festival kicks off.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.