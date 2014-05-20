版本:
Kardashians in Paris

<p>TV personality Kim Kardashian holds her daughter North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West will celebrate their wedding in Florence, Italy on May 24, an official from the mayor's office confirmed. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

TV personality Kim Kardashian holds her daughter North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West will celebrate their wedding in Florence, Italy on May 24, an official from the mayor's office confirmed. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Rapper Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Rapper Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian, leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian, leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Kim Kardashian holds her baby North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Kim Kardashian holds her baby North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner leave an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner leave an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Khloe Kardashian walks past photographers in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Khloe Kardashian walks past photographers in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Mary Jo Shannon (L), grandmother of Kim Kardashian, arrives at an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Mary Jo Shannon (L), grandmother of Kim Kardashian, arrives at an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Kylie Jenner leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Kylie Jenner leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Khloe Kardashian leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Khloe Kardashian leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Kim Kardashian holds her baby North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Kim Kardashian holds her baby North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Rapper Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Rapper Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Kim Kardashian holds her baby North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Kim Kardashian holds her baby North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Mary Jo Shannon, grandmother of Kim Kardashian, arrives at an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Mary Jo Shannon, grandmother of Kim Kardashian, arrives at an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

