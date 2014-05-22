版本:
American Idol finale

<p>Winner Caleb Johnson poses for photographers backstage at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Winner Caleb Johnson poses for photographers backstage at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Winner Caleb Johnson speaks on stage with Randy Jackson (L) and Ryan Seacrest during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Winner Caleb Johnson speaks on stage with Randy Jackson (L) and Ryan Seacrest during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

<p>Judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban embrace at the end of the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban embrace at the end of the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Gene Simmons of Kiss performs "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Gene Simmons of Kiss performs "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Show host Ryan Seacrest speaks on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Show host Ryan Seacrest speaks on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Judges Harry Connick Jr. and Jennifer Lopez watch singer Demi Lovato perform "Don't Really Care/Neon Lights" on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Judges Harry Connick Jr. and Jennifer Lopez watch singer Demi Lovato perform "Don't Really Care/Neon Lights" on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

<p>Singer Aloe Blacc and the season's top 13 male contestants perform "The Man" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Aloe Blacc and the season's top 13 male contestants perform "The Man" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Host Ryan Seacrest congratulates winner Caleb Johnson during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Host Ryan Seacrest congratulates winner Caleb Johnson during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a "selfie" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a "selfie" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musician Richard Marx and show host Ryan Seacrest perform "Right Here Waiting for You" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Musician Richard Marx and show host Ryan Seacrest perform "Right Here Waiting for You" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Judge Jennifer Lopez reacts as balloons fall on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Judge Jennifer Lopez reacts as balloons fall on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

<p>Singer Jennifer Nettles performs "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Jennifer Nettles performs "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Jennifer Nettles performs "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Jennifer Nettles performs "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Paul Stanley of Kiss and judge Keith Urban greet each other after a performance by Kiss during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Paul Stanley of Kiss and judge Keith Urban greet each other after a performance by Kiss during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Aloe Blacc performs "The Man" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Aloe Blacc performs "The Man" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Host Ryan Seacrest stands on stage with finalist Caleb Johnson and the group Kiss during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Host Ryan Seacrest stands on stage with finalist Caleb Johnson and the group Kiss during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Judges Harry Connick, Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban react during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Judges Harry Connick, Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban react during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

<p>Singers Jennifer Nettles (L) and Jessica Meuse perform "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Singers Jennifer Nettles (L) and Jessica Meuse perform "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

<p>Host Ryan Seacrest and judge Jennifer Lopez walk out on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Host Ryan Seacrest and judge Jennifer Lopez walk out on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Finalists Jena Irene and Caleb Johnson perform a medley on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Finalists Jena Irene and Caleb Johnson perform a medley on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

<p>Finalist Jena Irene performs "Decode/Ain't it Fun" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalist Jena Irene performs "Decode/Ain't it Fun" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore performs "Decode/Ain't it Fun" on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore performs "Decode/Ain't it Fun" on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Musician Randy Jackson arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Randy Jackson arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Harry Connick, Jr. and his wife Jill Goodacre arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Harry Connick, Jr. and his wife Jill Goodacre arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Musician Keith Urban arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Keith Urban arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Finalists Jena Irene and Caleb Johnson arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Finalists Jena Irene and Caleb Johnson arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Musician Jennifer Nettles arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Jennifer Nettles arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Nicole Sullivan and her son Dash arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Nicole Sullivan and her son Dash arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Mary Murphy arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Mary Murphy arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Close up view of the purse and dress of singer Jennifer Lopez as she arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Close up view of the purse and dress of singer Jennifer Lopez as she arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Close-up view of the shoes worn by musician Randy Jackson as he arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Close-up view of the shoes worn by musician Randy Jackson as he arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Demi Lovato arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Demi Lovato arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Phillip Phillips arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Phillip Phillips arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Jason Mraz and the group Raining Jane arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Jason Mraz and the group Raining Jane arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Jane Lynch arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Jane Lynch arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Musical director Rickey Minor arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musical director Rickey Minor arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Blake Lewis arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Blake Lewis arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Matt Hicks arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Matt Hicks arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

