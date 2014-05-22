American Idol finale
Winner Caleb Johnson poses for photographers backstage at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angelesmore
Winner Caleb Johnson poses for photographers backstage at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Winner Caleb Johnson speaks on stage with Randy Jackson (L) and Ryan Seacrest during the American Idol XIIImore
Winner Caleb Johnson speaks on stage with Randy Jackson (L) and Ryan Seacrest during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban embrace at the end of the American Idol XIII 2014 more
Judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban embrace at the end of the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gene Simmons of Kiss performs "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Losmore
Gene Simmons of Kiss performs "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idmore
Gene Simmons of Kiss and finalist Caleb Johnson perform "Love Gun/Shout it Out Loud" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Ryan Seacrest speaks on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, Californimore
Show host Ryan Seacrest speaks on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judges Harry Connick Jr. and Jennifer Lopez watch singer Demi Lovato perform "Don't Really Care/Neon Lightsmore
Judges Harry Connick Jr. and Jennifer Lopez watch singer Demi Lovato perform "Don't Really Care/Neon Lights" on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Singer Aloe Blacc and the season's top 13 male contestants perform "The Man" during the American Idol XIII more
Singer Aloe Blacc and the season's top 13 male contestants perform "The Man" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Ryan Seacrest congratulates winner Caleb Johnson during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angemore
Host Ryan Seacrest congratulates winner Caleb Johnson during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a "selfie" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California more
Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a "selfie" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Richard Marx and show host Ryan Seacrest perform "Right Here Waiting for You" during the American more
Musician Richard Marx and show host Ryan Seacrest perform "Right Here Waiting for You" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judge Jennifer Lopez reacts as balloons fall on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angemore
Judge Jennifer Lopez reacts as balloons fall on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Singer Jennifer Nettles performs "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los more
Singer Jennifer Nettles performs "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Nettles performs "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los more
Singer Jennifer Nettles performs "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul Stanley of Kiss and judge Keith Urban greet each other after a performance by Kiss during the Americanmore
Paul Stanley of Kiss and judge Keith Urban greet each other after a performance by Kiss during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Aloe Blacc performs "The Man" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California Mmore
Singer Aloe Blacc performs "The Man" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Ryan Seacrest stands on stage with finalist Caleb Johnson and the group Kiss during the American Idol more
Host Ryan Seacrest stands on stage with finalist Caleb Johnson and the group Kiss during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judges Harry Connick, Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban react during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale imore
Judges Harry Connick, Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban react during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Singers Jennifer Nettles (L) and Jessica Meuse perform "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" on stage during the Americamore
Singers Jennifer Nettles (L) and Jessica Meuse perform "Love Gun/Wrecking Ball" on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Host Ryan Seacrest and judge Jennifer Lopez walk out on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in more
Host Ryan Seacrest and judge Jennifer Lopez walk out on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Finalists Jena Irene and Caleb Johnson perform a medley on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale more
Finalists Jena Irene and Caleb Johnson perform a medley on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Finalist Jena Irene performs "Decode/Ain't it Fun" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angelesmore
Finalist Jena Irene performs "Decode/Ain't it Fun" during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore performs "Decode/Ain't it Fun" on stage during the American Idol XIII 20more
Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore performs "Decode/Ain't it Fun" on stage during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014more
Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Randy Jackson arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 201more
Musician Randy Jackson arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Harry Connick, Jr. and his wife Jill Goodacre arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Anmore
Singer Harry Connick, Jr. and his wife Jill Goodacre arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Keith Urban arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014.more
Musician Keith Urban arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Finalists Jena Irene and Caleb Johnson arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, Califormore
Finalists Jena Irene and Caleb Johnson arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Jennifer Nettles arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, more
Musician Jennifer Nettles arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Nicole Sullivan and her son Dash arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, Califmore
Actress Nicole Sullivan and her son Dash arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mary Murphy arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERSmore
Mary Murphy arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close up view of the purse and dress of singer Jennifer Lopez as she arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014more
Close up view of the purse and dress of singer Jennifer Lopez as she arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close-up view of the shoes worn by musician Randy Jackson as he arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finamore
Close-up view of the shoes worn by musician Randy Jackson as he arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Demi Lovato arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. more
Singer Demi Lovato arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Phillip Phillips arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 20more
Singer Phillip Phillips arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jason Mraz and the group Raining Jane arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, Californmore
Jason Mraz and the group Raining Jane arrive at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jane Lynch arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. more
Actress Jane Lynch arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musical director Rickey Minor arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May more
Musical director Rickey Minor arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Blake Lewis arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERSmore
Blake Lewis arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Matt Hicks arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/more
Matt Hicks arrives at the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
下一个
Best of Cannes
Style and scenes from the 67th Cannes Film Festival.
Kardashians in Paris
Kim Kardashian's clan is in Paris ahead of her wedding to Kanye West in Italy next week.
Austria's bearded lady
Drag queen Conchita Wurst is the winner of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Awards.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.