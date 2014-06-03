CFDA red carpet
Singer Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in New more
Ashley Olsen (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen arrive for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lmore
An attendee arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in New Yormore
Designers Donna Karan and Vera Wang arrive for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Limore
Actress Blake Lively and designer Michael Kors arrive for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (more
Supermodel Iman Abdulmajid arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Cemore
Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincolmore
Designer Betsey Johnson arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Centemore
Model Coco Rocha arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in Nemore
Models Tyson Beckford and Naomi Campbell arrive for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) more
Model Chanel Iman arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in Nmore
Actress Bridget Moynahan arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Centmore
Model Christine "Chrissy" Teigen arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincmore
Actress Olivia Wilde arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center imore
Actress Keri Russell arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center imore
Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Centermore
Actress Emmy Rossum arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center inmore
Actress Blake Lively arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center imore
