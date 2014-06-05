版本:
2014年 6月 5日

22 Jump Street premiere

Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Jonah Hill laughs with officers from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum poses with an officer from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Amber Stevens arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast members Kenny and Keith Lucas arrive for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

