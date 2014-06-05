CMT Music Awards
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. more
Carrie Underwood (L) and Miranda Lambert perform "Somethin' Bad" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashvillemore
Little Big Town perform "Day Drinking" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. more
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the Award for Duo Video Of The Year during tmore
Musician Blake Shelton performs "Boys 'Round Here" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee Jumore
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. more
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line reacts to winning the Award for Duo Video Of The Year during the 2014 CMmore
Show host Kristen Bell wears a fake mustache as she speaks during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennmore
Lady Antebellum perform "Bartender" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. more
Luke Bryan performs "Play It Again" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. Rmore
A fan enjoys a performance during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Emore
Little Big Town perform "Day Drinking" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. more
Musician Jake Owen performs "Beachin" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. more
Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee Jumore
Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk On a Plane" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 20more
Lzzy Hale and Eric Church perform "That's Damn Rock & Roll" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenmore
Alan Jackson is congratulated by Lee Ann Womack as he accepts the CMT Impact Award during the 2014 CMT Music Amore
Singers Jennifer Nettles and John Legend perform "All of Me" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Temore
Musician Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.more
Musician Lindsey Stirling performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REmore
Musicians Kacey Musgraves (L) and Lee Ann Womack perform "Livin' on Love" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in more
Singer Cassadee Pope accepts the breakthrough video of the year award for "Wasting All These Tears" during themore
(L to R) Luke Bryan, Jason Derulo, ZZ Top and Florida Georgia Line perform a medley during the 2014 CMT Music more
Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4,more
Jason Derulo (L) and Luke Bryan perform a medley during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee Junemore
Musician Hunter Hayes performs "Tattoo" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014.more
Musicians Charles Kelley (R) and Keith Urban chat in the audience as Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, watcmore
Musician Danielle Bradbery performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. Rmore
Musician Blake Shelton greets singer Hillary Scott in the audience during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashvilmore
The Band Perry accepts the group video of the year award for "Done" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashvimore
