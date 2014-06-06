Griffith and Banderas split up
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and his wife actress Melanie Griffith react as they pose during a photocall aftmore
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas wave during a photocall after their arrival for the Starlite Charity Galmore
Antonio Banderas waves to the crowd as his wife, Melanie Griffith, applauds him after he was appointed Spanishmore
Antonio Banderas and his wife, Melanie Griffith attend a news conference at the 8th Acapulco International Filmore
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith talk to the media as they arrive for the Spanish Film Academy'smore
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith arrive on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cmore
Melanie Griffith smiles at her husband Antonio Banderas as he poses for photographers during a photocall beformore
Actors Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas arrive at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. more
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith arrive at "The Other Man" film gala during the 33rd Toronto Intmore
Cast member Antonio Banderas, who gives the voice to "Puss in Boots", poses with his wife Melanie Griffith at more
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith greet the crowd during a preview of his new film "El camino de more
Antonio Banderas, his wife Melanie Griffith and their daughter Estela del Carmen watch a procession from a balmore
Antonio Banderas points as he escorts his wife Melanie Griffith during red carpet arrivals for the presentatiomore
Antonio Banderas and American actress Melanie Griffith pose for photographers during a photocall for American more
Melanie Griffith kisses Antonio Banderas during a red carpet arrival in a special tribute to her career at themore
Antonio Banderas makes a point to his wife Melanie Griffith as they pose for photographers at San Sebastian's more
Melanie Griffith and husband Antonio Banderas arrive as guests at the American Cinematheque's Moving Picture Bmore
Antonio Banderas and his wife Melanie Griffith walk down the stairs on the stage holding hands during the openmore
Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith ride in a water taxi down the Grand Canal in Venice, September 9, 1998. more
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas arrive for the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards June 3, 1995 in Hollywoomore
下一个
Wowing Walmart
Walmart spares no expense for the big name stars performing at their annual shareholder meetings.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the CMT Music Awards.
22 Jump Street premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York.
CFDA red carpet
The biggest names in fashion and entertainment celebrate the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.