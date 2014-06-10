版本:
图片 | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 09:55 BJT

Jersey Boys premiere

Actors Christopher Walken and Clint Eastwood attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Christopher Walken, Angelo Galasso and Clint Eastwood attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor Clint Eastwood attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actors Alan Cumming (L), Lena Hall (C) and Vincent Piazza attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor Christopher Walken attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actors John Lloyd Young (L) and Michael Lomenda attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor Clint Eastwood attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor and singer Billy Porter attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor Eric Bergen attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Lena Hall attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor Christopher Walken attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Kathrine Narducci attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor Mike Doyle attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Barbara Walters attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor Eric Bergen attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

