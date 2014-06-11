版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 12日 星期四 03:35 BJT

Rolling Stones on tour

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 20more

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 16
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10,more

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 16
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert atmore

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 16
Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014.more

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 16
Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrunmore

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
5 / 16
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at more

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 16
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurimore

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
7 / 16
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehmore

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 16
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10,more

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 16
Mick Jagger and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin,more

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Mick Jagger and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 16
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv Junemore

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 16
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert atmore

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 16
Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park imore

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 16
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 20more

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 16
Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert more

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 16
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurimore

2014年 6月 12日 星期四
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Jersey Boys premiere

Jersey Boys premiere

下一个

Jersey Boys premiere

Jersey Boys premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Jersey Boys" in New York.

2014年 6月 10日
Griffith and Banderas split up

Griffith and Banderas split up

Melanie Griffith files for divorce from Antonio Banderas after 18 years of marriage.

2014年 6月 7日
Wowing Walmart

Wowing Walmart

Walmart spares no expense for the big name stars performing at their annual shareholder meetings.

2014年 6月 7日
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Highlights from the CMT Music Awards.

2014年 6月 5日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐