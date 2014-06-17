版本:
London men's style

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Musician Tinie Tempah and model Jourdan Dunn have their photograph taken before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Musician Tinie Tempah and model Jourdan Dunn have their photograph taken before the presentation of Burberry Pmore

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Musician Tinie Tempah and model Jourdan Dunn have their photograph taken before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Designer Paul Smith poses with a selection of his shoes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Designer Paul Smith poses with a selection of his shoes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Designer Paul Smith poses with a selection of his shoes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pringle of Scotland. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Pringle of Scotland. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Pringle of Scotland. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jeremy Hackett, founder and chairman of Hackett, walks down the catwalk at the end of his show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Jeremy Hackett, founder and chairman of Hackett, walks down the catwalk at the end of his show. REUTERS/Neil Hmore

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Jeremy Hackett, founder and chairman of Hackett, walks down the catwalk at the end of his show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Shoes are stored in a box backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Shoes are stored in a box backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Shoes are stored in a box backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Bags are stored backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Bags are stored backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Bags are stored backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model has his hair styled and make-up applied backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model has his hair styled and make-up applied backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A model has his hair styled and make-up applied backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A fashion assistant adjusts a pair of boots for a model backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A fashion assistant adjusts a pair of boots for a model backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A fashion assistant adjusts a pair of boots for a model backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model has his nails manicured backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model has his nails manicured backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunketmore

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A model has his nails manicured backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model naps backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model naps backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
A model naps backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
