Critic's Choice Television Awards
Actress Uzo Aduba poses with her Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series award for "Orange Is the New Black" amore
Producers Mark Burnett (L) and Chuck Lorre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "True Detective". REUTERS/Marmore
Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman pose at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills Jumore
Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lizzy Caplan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michelle Trachtenberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diane Kruger and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Minnie Driver. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Demian Bichir. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Allison Tolman accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "Fargo". REUTERmore
Actresses Laura Prepon (L), Danielle Brooks (C) and Natasha Lyonne smile on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Allison Janney accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Amore
Producer Mark Burnett accepts the Best Reality Series - Competition award for "Shark Tank". REUTERS/Mario Anzumore
Actress Aisha Tyler speaks, with actors Christian Slater (L), Lucky Yates (2nd L), Chris Parnell and executivemore
Actor Billy Bob Thornton accepts the Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jim Parsons accepts the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzmore
From left to right, actor Lucky Yates, actor Christian Slater, actress Aisha Tyler and executive producer and more
Actor Matt Bomer poses with his Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "The Normal Heart". more
Actress Bellamy Young poses with her Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for "Scandal". REUTERS/Damore
Producer Mark Johnson poses with the Best Drama Series award for "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Tatiana Maslany poses with her Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Orphan Black". REUTERS/Danny more
