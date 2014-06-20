版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 21日 星期六 03:10 BJT

Critic's Choice Television Awards

Actress Uzo Aduba poses with her Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series award for "Orange Is the New Black" at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Uzo Aduba poses with her Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series award for "Orange Is the New Black" amore

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actress Uzo Aduba poses with her Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series award for "Orange Is the New Black" at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 30
Producers Mark Burnett (L) and Chuck Lorre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Producers Mark Burnett (L) and Chuck Lorre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Producers Mark Burnett (L) and Chuck Lorre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 30
Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "True Detective". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "True Detective". REUTERS/Marmore

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "True Detective". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 30
Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman pose at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman pose at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills Jumore

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Michael Sheen and Sarah Silverman pose at the 4th annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 30
Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 30
Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Mayim Bialik. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 30
Lizzy Caplan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lizzy Caplan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Lizzy Caplan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 30
Michelle Trachtenberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michelle Trachtenberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Michelle Trachtenberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 30
Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 30
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 30
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 30
Diane Kruger and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Diane Kruger and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Diane Kruger and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 30
Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Angie Harmon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 30
Minnie Driver. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Minnie Driver. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Minnie Driver. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 30
Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 30
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 30
Demian Bichir. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Demian Bichir. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Demian Bichir. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 30
Actor Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actor Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 30
Actress Allison Tolman accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Allison Tolman accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "Fargo". REUTERmore

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actress Allison Tolman accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 30
Actresses Laura Prepon (L), Danielle Brooks (C) and Natasha Lyonne smile on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actresses Laura Prepon (L), Danielle Brooks (C) and Natasha Lyonne smile on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actresses Laura Prepon (L), Danielle Brooks (C) and Natasha Lyonne smile on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 30
Actress Allison Janney accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Allison Janney accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Amore

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actress Allison Janney accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 30
Producer Mark Burnett accepts the Best Reality Series - Competition award for "Shark Tank". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Mark Burnett accepts the Best Reality Series - Competition award for "Shark Tank". REUTERS/Mario Anzumore

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Producer Mark Burnett accepts the Best Reality Series - Competition award for "Shark Tank". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 30
Actress Aisha Tyler speaks, with actors Christian Slater (L), Lucky Yates (2nd L), Chris Parnell and executive producer and writer Matt Thompson (R), as they accept the Best Animated Series award for "Archer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Aisha Tyler speaks, with actors Christian Slater (L), Lucky Yates (2nd L), Chris Parnell and executivemore

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actress Aisha Tyler speaks, with actors Christian Slater (L), Lucky Yates (2nd L), Chris Parnell and executive producer and writer Matt Thompson (R), as they accept the Best Animated Series award for "Archer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 30
Actor Billy Bob Thornton accepts the Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Billy Bob Thornton accepts the Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actor Billy Bob Thornton accepts the Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series for "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 30
Actor Jim Parsons accepts the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jim Parsons accepts the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzmore

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actor Jim Parsons accepts the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 30
From left to right, actor Lucky Yates, actor Christian Slater, actress Aisha Tyler and executive producer and writer Matt Thompson pose with the Best Animated Series award for "Archer". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

From left to right, actor Lucky Yates, actor Christian Slater, actress Aisha Tyler and executive producer and more

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
From left to right, actor Lucky Yates, actor Christian Slater, actress Aisha Tyler and executive producer and writer Matt Thompson pose with the Best Animated Series award for "Archer". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
26 / 30
Actor Matt Bomer poses with his Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "The Normal Heart". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Matt Bomer poses with his Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "The Normal Heart". more

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actor Matt Bomer poses with his Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series award for "The Normal Heart". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 30
Actress Bellamy Young poses with her Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for "Scandal". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Bellamy Young poses with her Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for "Scandal". REUTERS/Damore

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actress Bellamy Young poses with her Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for "Scandal". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 30
Producer Mark Johnson poses with the Best Drama Series award for "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Producer Mark Johnson poses with the Best Drama Series award for "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Producer Mark Johnson poses with the Best Drama Series award for "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
29 / 30
Actress Tatiana Maslany poses with her Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Orphan Black". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Tatiana Maslany poses with her Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Orphan Black". REUTERS/Danny more

2014年 6月 21日 星期六
Actress Tatiana Maslany poses with her Best Actress in a Drama Series award for "Orphan Black". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Transformers premiere

Transformers premiere

下一个

Transformers premiere

Transformers premiere

Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong.

2014年 6月 19日
London men's style

London men's style

Burberry Prorsum, Paul Smith, Jimmy Choo and Alexander McQueen show new collections in London.

2014年 6月 18日
Rolling Stones on tour

Rolling Stones on tour

The Rolling Stones hit the road for their "14 On Fire" tour.

2014年 6月 12日
Jersey Boys premiere

Jersey Boys premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Jersey Boys" in New York.

2014年 6月 10日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐