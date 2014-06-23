Firefly Music Festival
Chad Miller, 26, leans against a tree for a view of the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover more
Andre 3000 of Outkast performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers sleep in a group on the concert grounds during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REmore
Concert goers walk towards the main entrance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERSmore
A couple kisses during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Vocalist Christian Zucconi of the band Grouplove greets fans during a performance at the Firefly Music Festivamore
Sue Zeppa, 30, observes the Pretty Lights performance with a neon hula hoop during the Firefly Music Festival more
Revelers dance to the performance by rock band Imagine Dragons during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover Junemore
Rock band Imagine Dragons perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makemore
Revelers dance at the silent disco during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makmore
A crowd surfer rides cheering fans during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover Junmore
Streaks of light pass above the crowd of revelers as a U.S. flag flutters to the Pretty Lights performance durmore
Rock band Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, more
Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/more
Florence Cloughert, Kelly Miglia, Nialo Jones, and Kelsey Brennan dance to the Outkast performance during the more
A fan cheers as beach balls are bounced in the air, during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festmore
Jake Snyder and a large gathering of concert goers charge their mobile phones during the Firefly Music Festivamore
Fans cheer during the Wild Child performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTEmore
下一个
Critic's Choice Television Awards
Celebrities arrive for the Critic's Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.
Transformers premiere
Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong.
London men's style
Burberry Prorsum, Paul Smith, Jimmy Choo and Alexander McQueen show new collections in London.
Rolling Stones on tour
The Rolling Stones hit the road for their "14 On Fire" tour.
精选图集
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.