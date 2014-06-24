版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 25日 星期三 01:45 BJT

Queen visits Game of Thrones set

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Gamore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 13
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thromore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
2 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne on the set of the television series in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne on the set of the television series in the Titanic Quarter of Belfastmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne on the set of the television series in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
3 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Timore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
4 / 13
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
5 / 13
Queen Elizabeth holds a miniature Iron Throne as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth holds a miniature Iron Throne as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth holds a miniature Iron Throne as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
6 / 13
Queen Elizabeth smiles during a visit to the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth smiles during a visit to the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth smiles during a visit to the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Timore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
8 / 13
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Nomore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 13
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of more

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
10 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTEmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Timore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
12 / 13
Queen Elizabeth looks at costumes and props as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool

Queen Elizabeth looks at costumes and props as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, inmore

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth looks at costumes and props as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Porter/Pool
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

下一个

Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Concertgoers party day and night in Delaware.

2014年 6月 24日
Critic's Choice Television Awards

Critic's Choice Television Awards

Celebrities arrive for the Critic's Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.

2014年 6月 21日
Transformers premiere

Transformers premiere

Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong.

2014年 6月 19日
London men's style

London men's style

Burberry Prorsum, Paul Smith, Jimmy Choo and Alexander McQueen show new collections in London.

2014年 6月 18日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐