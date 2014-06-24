Queen visits Game of Thrones set
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Gamore
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thromore
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne on the set of the television series in the Titanic Quarter of Belfastmore
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Timore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of more
Queen Elizabeth holds a miniature Iron Throne as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, more
Queen Elizabeth smiles during a visit to the set of the television show Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Timore
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip talk with members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Phil Nomore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to an unidentified guest as she looks at props during her visit to the set of more
Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of Game of Thrones. REUTEmore
Queen Elizabeth looks at props during her visit to the set of the television series Game of Thrones, in the Timore
Queen Elizabeth looks at costumes and props as she visits the set of the television series Game of Thrones, inmore
下一个
Firefly Music Festival
Concertgoers party day and night in Delaware.
Critic's Choice Television Awards
Celebrities arrive for the Critic's Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.
Transformers premiere
Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong.
London men's style
Burberry Prorsum, Paul Smith, Jimmy Choo and Alexander McQueen show new collections in London.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.