BET Awards red carpet
Ashanti arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
LeToya Luckett arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansemore
Naturi Naughton arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansmore
Omarion and Apryl Jones arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevormore
DJ Beverly Bond and musician Bazaar Royale arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2more
Tiwa Savage arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djanseziamore
Tommy Davidson arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansemore
Floyd Mayweather and a guest arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/more
Gabi Wilson arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djanseziamore
(L to R) Rappers YG, Jeezy and DJ Mustard arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 20more
(L to R) Singer Tank, rapper Siya and singer Ginuwine arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Californiamore
Terry and Rebecca Crews arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevormore
Nelly arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Tameka "Tiny" Harris arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork more
Nadia Buari arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djanseziamore
Lil Mama arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Amber Rose arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Paris Hilton arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezimore
Singer Ginuwine arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djanmore
Lionel Richie arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezmore
Claudia Jordan arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansemore
Singer and actress Zendaya strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California Junmore
El DeBarge arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Demetria McKinney arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djamore
Actor Stephen Bishop arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevorkmore
Actress Latarsha Rose arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevormore
Singer and actor Ne-Yo arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevomore
Adrian Marcel arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezmore
Tinashe arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress and singer Keke Palmer arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTmore
