2014年 6月 30日

BET Awards red carpet

Ashanti arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

LeToya Luckett arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Naturi Naughton arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Omarion and Apryl Jones arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

DJ Beverly Bond and musician Bazaar Royale arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Tiwa Savage arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Tommy Davidson arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Floyd Mayweather and a guest arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Gabi Wilson arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

(L to R) Rappers YG, Jeezy and DJ Mustard arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

(L to R) Singer Tank, rapper Siya and singer Ginuwine arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Terry and Rebecca Crews arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Nelly arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Tameka "Tiny" Harris arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Nadia Buari arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Lil Mama arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Amber Rose arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Paris Hilton arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Singer Ginuwine arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Lionel Richie arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Claudia Jordan arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Singer and actress Zendaya strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

El DeBarge arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Demetria McKinney arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actor Stephen Bishop arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actress Latarsha Rose arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Singer and actor Ne-Yo arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Adrian Marcel arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Tinashe arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actress and singer Keke Palmer arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

