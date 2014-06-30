BET Awards
Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
Rapper Lil Wayne performs a medley during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTEmore
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for best female hip hop artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Califomore
Robin Thicke performs "Forever Love" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. Rmore
The group Troop poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevomore
Yolanda Adams performs "Jesus Is Love" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute at the 2014 BET Awamore
Singer Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTmore
Rapper Lil Wayne performs a medley during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTEmore
August Alsina accepts the viewers choice award during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, more
Tyrese Gibson poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevorkmore
Robin Thicke leaves the stage after performing "Forever Love," as a sign refers to his wife Paula Patton, durimore
Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mamore
Kenya Moore poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Dmore
Iggy Azalea (L) performs with TI during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERSmore
The group Silk poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevormore
Lionel Richie accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California Junmore
Keke Palmer poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Dmore
Yolanda Adams performs "Jesus Is Love" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute during the 2014 BEmore
Ledesi performs "Brick House" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute at the 2014 BET Awards in Lomore
Nicki Minaj performs "Pills N Potions" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. Rmore
Pharrell Williams accepts the award for video of the year for "Happy" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angelemore
Kerry Washington and Kevin Hart present the award for video of the year to Pharrell WIlliams (not pictured) dumore
Usher performs a medley of songs during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERSmore
Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mamore
Gary Owen and former boxer MikeTyson (R) present the award for best male hip hop artist during the 2014 BET Awmore
Jhene Aiko takes a bow after performing "The Worst" with John Legend during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angelemore
Eva Marcille poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork more
Lil Wayne performs during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
August Alsina is congratulated as he takes the stage to accept the award for best new artist during the 2014 Bmore
Tamela Mann accepts the award for best gospel artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California Junmore
下一个
BET Awards red carpet
Style on the red carpet at the BET Awards.
Wet and loud at Glastonbury
120,000 tickets sold out in hours to people keen to hear live music from hundreds of bands.
Queen visits Game of Thrones set
Queen Elizabeth visits the set of Game of Thrones.
Firefly Music Festival
Concertgoers party day and night in Delaware.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.