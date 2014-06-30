版本:
BET Awards

Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Lil Wayne performs a medley during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Lil Wayne performs a medley during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for best female hip hop artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj accepts the award for best female hip hop artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke performs "Forever Love" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Robin Thicke performs "Forever Love" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The group Troop poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

The group Troop poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Yolanda Adams performs "Jesus Is Love" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Yolanda Adams performs "Jesus Is Love" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Lil Wayne performs a medley during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Lil Wayne performs a medley during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
August Alsina accepts the viewers choice award during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

August Alsina accepts the viewers choice award during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyrese Gibson poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Tyrese Gibson poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Robin Thicke leaves the stage after performing "Forever Love," as a sign refers to his wife Paula Patton, during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Robin Thicke leaves the stage after performing "Forever Love," as a sign refers to his wife Paula Patton, during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kenya Moore poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Kenya Moore poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Iggy Azalea (L) performs with TI during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Iggy Azalea (L) performs with TI during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The group Silk poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

The group Silk poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Lionel Richie accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lionel Richie accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keke Palmer poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Keke Palmer poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Yolanda Adams performs "Jesus Is Love" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Yolanda Adams performs "Jesus Is Love" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ledesi performs "Brick House" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ledesi performs "Brick House" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj performs "Pills N Potions" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj performs "Pills N Potions" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams accepts the award for video of the year for "Happy" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for video of the year for "Happy" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kerry Washington and Kevin Hart present the award for video of the year to Pharrell WIlliams (not pictured) during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kerry Washington and Kevin Hart present the award for video of the year to Pharrell WIlliams (not pictured) during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Usher performs a medley of songs during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Usher performs a medley of songs during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gary Owen and former boxer MikeTyson (R) present the award for best male hip hop artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gary Owen and former boxer MikeTyson (R) present the award for best male hip hop artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jhene Aiko takes a bow after performing "The Worst" with John Legend during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jhene Aiko takes a bow after performing "The Worst" with John Legend during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eva Marcille poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Eva Marcille poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Lil Wayne performs during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lil Wayne performs during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
August Alsina is congratulated as he takes the stage to accept the award for best new artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

August Alsina is congratulated as he takes the stage to accept the award for best new artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tamela Mann accepts the award for best gospel artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tamela Mann accepts the award for best gospel artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
