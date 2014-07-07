版本:
Haute couture in Paris

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. From 2ndL: actors Sean Penn and Charlize Theron, LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault, his wife Helene, and former French first lady Valerie Trierweiler. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model gets his makeup done backstage before the presentation of French designer Fred Sathal's fashion show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion shows in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

