图片 | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 01:30 BJT

Celebrities at Comic-Con

Cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans pose at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Elizabeth Olsen poses at a press line for the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Jeremy Renner poses at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Aaron Taylor-Johnson poses at a press line for the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Chris Hemsworth jokes with co-star Chris Evans at a press line for the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Samuel L. Jackson poses at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Josh Brolin wears the "Infinity Gauntlet" at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Elle Fanning poses with a Boxtrolls character at a press line for "The Boxtrolls". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast members Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd are interviewed at a press line for "Ant-Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Corey Stoll holds a Hulk mask at a press line for the movie "Ant-Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Evangeline Lilly poses at a press line for the movie "Ant-Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Peyton Reed, director of the movie "Ant-Man", poses at a press line for the film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Cate Blanchett poses at a press line for "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Orlando Bloom poses at a press line for "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Luke Evans poses at a press line for "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast members Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch pose at a press line for "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast members Jessica Alba, Josh Brolin and Rosario Dawson pose at a press line for "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Rob Riggle poses at a press line for "Let's Be Cops". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Nina Dobrev poses at a press line for "Let's Be Cops". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Keegan Michael Key poses at a press line for "Let's Be Cops". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Sofia Boutella poses with co-star Samuel L. Jackson at a press line for "Kingsman: The Secret Service". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Sophie Cookson poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Secret Service". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast members (from L-R) Robert Buckley, Rahul Kohli, Rose McIver, David Anders and Malcolm Goodwin pose at a press line for "iZombie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Hannah Ware poses at a press line for "Agent 47". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Zachary Quinto poses at a press line for "Agent 47". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Book of Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast members Christina Applegate and Ron Perlman pose at a press line for "Book of Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Will Poulter poses at a press line for "The Maze Runner". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Vera Farmiga poses at a press line for "Bates Motel". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Dylan O'Brien poses at a press line for "The Maze Runner". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Kaya Scodelario poses at a press line for "The Maze Runner". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Olivia Cooke poses at a press line for "Bates Motel". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Megan Fox poses at a press line for the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Will Arnett poses at a press line for the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Director Steve Purcell and actress Kristen Schaal, who voices "Trixie", pose at a press line for the movie "Toy Story That Time Forgot". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Director Jonathan Liebesman poses at a press line for the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Jack Black attends a panel for the movie "Goosebumps". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Cast member Odeya Rush poses at a press line for the movie "The Giver". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Actor John Malkovich, who voices "Dave", poses at a press line for the movie "Penguins of Madagascar". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
