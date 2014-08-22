Emmy nominations
Best actress in a comedy series - Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best comedy series - Louie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a comedy series - William H. Macy, Shameless. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Best actress in a drama series - Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Best actor in a drama series - Kevin Spacey, House of Cards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actress in a comedy series - Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best drama series - Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actress in a comedy series - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best comedy series - Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best comedy series - The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best actor in a drama series - Jon Hamm, Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best drama series - Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best comedy series - Silicon Valley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actress in a comedy series - Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Best actor in a drama series - Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Best actress in a drama series - Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best comedy series - Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a comedy series - Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a drama series - Kerry Washington, Scandal. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actor in a comedy series - Ricky Gervais, Derek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best drama series - Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best actor in a drama series - Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Best actress in a drama series - Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best actress in a drama series - Claire Danes, Homeland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best drama series - Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actor in a comedy series - Louis C.K., Louie. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Best actress in a comedy series - Lena Dunham, Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actor in a comedy series - Matt LeBlanc, Episodes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best drama series - True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actor in a drama series - Woody Harrelson, True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actress in a comedy series - Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best comedy series - Modern Family. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best actor in a comedy series - Don Cheadle, House of Lies. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Best actor in a drama series - Matthew McConaughey, True Detective. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best drama series - House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a drama series - Robin Wright, House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
The top-earning models
The ten highest-paid models in the world.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere
Cast members arrive in Los Angeles for the premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Celebrities at Comic-Con
Celebrities come out to promote their upcoming projects at Comic-Con in San Diego.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.