Emmy red carpet
Teyonah Parris, from the AMC drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lena Headey, from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Dinklage from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessica Pare from the AMC series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
January Jones from the AMC series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kate Mara from the Netflix series "House of Cards" . REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lea DeLaria from the Netflix sitcom "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lizzy Caplan from the Showtime series "The Masters of Sex". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
William H. Macy from the Showtime series "Shameless" and his wife, Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aaron Paul from the AMC series "Breaking Bad" and his wife, Lauren Parsekian. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matthew McConaughey from the HBO series "True Detective" and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey. REUTERS/Lucy more
Julia Roberts from HBO's "The Normal Heart". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taryn Manning, from the Netflix sitcom "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Hayden Panettiere from the ABC drama series "Nashville". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sarah Hyland from ABCs "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers and wife Alexi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Schilling from Netflix "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Laverne Cox from Netflix "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kim Dickens from HBO's series "Treme". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jordan Peele, from the FX series "Fargo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pablo Schreiber and Natasha Lyonne from the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mason Vale Cotton and Robert Morse from the AMC drama series "Mad Men" show off their coat linings. REUTERS/Lumore
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson from ABC's sitcom "Modern Family" watch as model Heidi Klum from Lifetimore
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family," arrives with husband Justin Mikita. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore
Amanda Peet from the HBO series "Togetherness" and David Benioff. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Laura Prepon from the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Allison Tolman from the FX drama series "Fargo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Eric Stonestreet from ABC's series "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Mayim Bialik, from the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Anna Gunn from the AMC series "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Debra Messing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alexandra Daddario from the HBO series "True Detective". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Edie Falco, from the Showtime comedy series "Nurse Jackie". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The cast of the HBO comedy series "Silicon Valley", Thomas Middleditch (L), Amanda Crew, T. J. Miller, Zach Womore
Colin Hanks from the FX Networks mini series "Fargo" and his wife, Samantha Bryant. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Frances Conroy from the FX Network series "American Horror Story: Coven". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Michelle Monaghan from the HBO drama series "True Detective". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rico Rodriguez from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Taissa Farmiga, from the FX drama series "American Horror Story: Coven". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Minnie Driver from the Lifetime miniseries "Return to Zero". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keke Palmer from the Showtime series "Masters of Sex". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Edie Falco from the Showtime comedy series "Nurse Jackie". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Natalie Dormer from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Kit Harington from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, from the IFC comedy series "Portlandia". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Simon Helberg from the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" and his wive, Jocelyn Towne. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lily Cowles and Christine Baranski from the CBS series "The Good Wife". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Kimmel arrives with wife Molly McNearney. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting from the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rose Leslie from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ricky Gervais. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sibel Kekilli from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jon Hamm, from the AMC drama series "Mad Men" arrives with Jennifer Westfeldt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Allison Janney from the Showtime series "The Masters of Sex". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Betsy Brandt from the AMC series "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Allison Williams from the HBO series "Girls". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christina Hendricks, from the AMC drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lucy Liu from the CBS series "Elementary". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from the HBO sitcom "Veep". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julianna Margulies from the CBS series "The Good Wife" and husband, Keith Lieberthal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kate Mulgrew, from the Netflix comedy series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michelle Dockery from the PBS/BBC series "Downton Abbey". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Claire Danes from the Showtime series "Homeland" and her husband, Hugh Dancy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lena Dunham from the HBO series "Girls". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amy Poehler, from the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jason Biggs from the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sarah Paulson from the FX Network series 'American Horror Story: Coven". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed O'Neil from the ABC comedy series "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kerry Washington from the ABC series "Scandal". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katherine Heigl from the upcoming NBC drama series "State of Affairs". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sofia Vergara, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Liev Schreiber from the Showtime drama series "Ray Donovan". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sofia Vergara from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
