Emmy red carpet

Teyonah Parris, from the AMC drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lena Headey, from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Peter Dinklage from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jessica Pare from the AMC series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

January Jones from the AMC series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kate Mara from the Netflix series "House of Cards" . REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lea DeLaria from the Netflix sitcom "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lizzy Caplan from the Showtime series "The Masters of Sex". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

William H. Macy from the Showtime series "Shameless" and his wife, Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aaron Paul from the AMC series "Breaking Bad" and his wife, Lauren Parsekian. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Matthew McConaughey from the HBO series "True Detective" and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julia Roberts from HBO's "The Normal Heart". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Taryn Manning, from the Netflix sitcom "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Hayden Panettiere from the ABC drama series "Nashville". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sarah Hyland from ABCs "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers and wife Alexi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Taylor Schilling from Netflix "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Laverne Cox from Netflix "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kim Dickens from HBO's series "Treme". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jordan Peele, from the FX series "Fargo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pablo Schreiber and Natasha Lyonne from the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mason Vale Cotton and Robert Morse from the AMC drama series "Mad Men" show off their coat linings. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson from ABC's sitcom "Modern Family" watch as model Heidi Klum from Lifetime's reality television series "Project Runway" poses for photographers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family," arrives with husband Justin Mikita. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Amanda Peet from the HBO series "Togetherness" and David Benioff. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Laura Prepon from the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Allison Tolman from the FX drama series "Fargo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Eric Stonestreet from ABC's series "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Mayim Bialik, from the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Anna Gunn from the AMC series "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Debra Messing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alexandra Daddario from the HBO series "True Detective". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Edie Falco, from the Showtime comedy series "Nurse Jackie". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The cast of the HBO comedy series "Silicon Valley", Thomas Middleditch (L), Amanda Crew, T. J. Miller, Zach Woods, Josh Brener amd Kumail Nanjiani. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Colin Hanks from the FX Networks mini series "Fargo" and his wife, Samantha Bryant. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Frances Conroy from the FX Network series "American Horror Story: Coven". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Michelle Monaghan from the HBO drama series "True Detective". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rico Rodriguez from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Taissa Farmiga, from the FX drama series "American Horror Story: Coven". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Minnie Driver from the Lifetime miniseries "Return to Zero". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Keke Palmer from the Showtime series "Masters of Sex". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Edie Falco from the Showtime comedy series "Nurse Jackie". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Natalie Dormer from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Kit Harington from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, from the IFC comedy series "Portlandia". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Simon Helberg from the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" and his wive, Jocelyn Towne. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lily Cowles and Christine Baranski from the CBS series "The Good Wife". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jimmy Kimmel arrives with wife Molly McNearney. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting from the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rose Leslie from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ricky Gervais. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sibel Kekilli from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jon Hamm, from the AMC drama series "Mad Men" arrives with Jennifer Westfeldt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Allison Janney from the Showtime series "The Masters of Sex". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Betsy Brandt from the AMC series "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Allison Williams from the HBO series "Girls". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christina Hendricks, from the AMC drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lucy Liu from the CBS series "Elementary". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from the HBO sitcom "Veep". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julianna Margulies from the CBS series "The Good Wife" and husband, Keith Lieberthal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kate Mulgrew, from the Netflix comedy series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Michelle Dockery from the PBS/BBC series "Downton Abbey". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Claire Danes from the Showtime series "Homeland" and her husband, Hugh Dancy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lena Dunham from the HBO series "Girls". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Amy Poehler, from the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Biggs from the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sarah Paulson from the FX Network series 'American Horror Story: Coven". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ed O'Neil from the ABC comedy series "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kerry Washington from the ABC series "Scandal". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katherine Heigl from the upcoming NBC drama series "State of Affairs". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sofia Vergara, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Liev Schreiber from the Showtime drama series "Ray Donovan". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sofia Vergara from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

