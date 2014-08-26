Emmy Awards
Allison Janney accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in "Mom". more
Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "Modern Familmore
Host Seth Meyers performs onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jimmy Kimmel presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Louis C.K. accepts the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Louie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuomore
Presenters Zooey Deschanel and Allison Williams react as they award the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Commore
Presenters Julia Louis Dreyfus and Bryan Cranston talk before presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor more
Actor Bryan Cranston engages Julia-Louis Dreyfus in a prolonged kiss as she takes the stage to accept the awarmore
Jim Parsons accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "The Big Bang Theomore
下一个
Emmy red carpet
Hits and misses from the Emmy red carpet.
Emmy nominations
And the nominees for the 2014 Emmy Awards are...
The top-earning models
The ten highest-paid models in the world.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere
Cast members arrive in Los Angeles for the premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.