图片 | 2014年 8月 26日 星期二 09:37 BJT

Emmy Awards

Allison Janney accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Allison Janney accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "Modern Family". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "Modern Family". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Seth Meyers performs onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Seth Meyers performs onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jimmy Kimmel presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jimmy Kimmel presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Louis C.K. accepts the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Louie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Louis C.K. accepts the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Louie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Zooey Deschanel and Allison Williams react as they award the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series to Louis C.K. for "Louie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenters Zooey Deschanel and Allison Williams react as they award the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series to Louis C.K. for "Louie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Julia Louis Dreyfus and Bryan Cranston talk before presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenters Julia Louis Dreyfus and Bryan Cranston talk before presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Bryan Cranston engages Julia-Louis Dreyfus in a prolonged kiss as she takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Bryan Cranston engages Julia-Louis Dreyfus in a prolonged kiss as she takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jim Parsons accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jim Parsons accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emmy red carpet

下一个

Emmy red carpet

Hits and misses from the Emmy red carpet.

2014年 8月 26日
Emmy nominations

And the nominees for the 2014 Emmy Awards are...

2014年 8月 23日
The top-earning models

The ten highest-paid models in the world.

2014年 8月 19日
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

Cast members arrive in Los Angeles for the premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

2014年 8月 5日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

