2014年 12月 17日

Celebrity breakups of 2014

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February.

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 27日 星期一
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split after nine years of marriage in February.
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled in March.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled in March.

Reuters / 2010年 2月 19日 星期五
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow consciously uncoupled in March.
Melanie Griffith reportedly filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas in June.

Melanie Griffith reportedly filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas in June.

Reuters / 2012年 8月 5日 星期日
Melanie Griffith reportedly filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas in June.
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June.

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June.

Reuters / 2013年 2月 11日 星期一
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart ended their relationship in June.
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April.

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April.

Reuters / 2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas ended their two-year relationship in April.
Mariah Carey reportedly started divorce proceedings against Nick Cannon in September.

Mariah Carey reportedly started divorce proceedings against Nick Cannon in September.

Reuters / 2012年 9月 8日 星期六
Mariah Carey reportedly started divorce proceedings against Nick Cannon in September.
Wiz Khalifa and wife Amber Rose are splitting after one year of marriage, with Rose citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

Wiz Khalifa and wife Amber Rose are splitting after one year of marriage, with Rose citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 27日 星期一
Wiz Khalifa and wife Amber Rose are splitting after one year of marriage, with Rose citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.
Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May.

Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May.

Reuters / 2013年 4月 11日 星期四
Golfer Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May.
Freida Pinto and Dev Patel split up in December after six years of dating.

Freida Pinto and Dev Patel split up in December after six years of dating.

Reuters / 2013年 2月 2日 星期六
Freida Pinto and Dev Patel split up in December after six years of dating.
Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May.

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May.

Reuters / 2012年 2月 27日 星期一
Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb broke up in May.
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April.

Reuters / 2011年 12月 5日 星期一
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett filed for divorce in April.
Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January.

Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January.

Reuters / 2010年 5月 18日 星期二
Hilary Duff and former hockey player Mike Comrie separated in January.
Singer Rita Ora and DJ Calvin Harris split up officially in June.

Singer Rita Ora and DJ Calvin Harris split up officially in June.

Reuters / 2014年 2月 20日 星期四
Singer Rita Ora and DJ Calvin Harris split up officially in June.
Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February.

Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 27日 星期一
Marc Anthony and Topshop heiress Chloe Green split in February.
Katy Perry and John Mayer broke up in February after an on-and-off-again relationship.

Katy Perry and John Mayer broke up in February after an on-and-off-again relationship.

Reuters / 2013年 1月 21日 星期一
Katy Perry and John Mayer broke up in February after an on-and-off-again relationship.
Musician Matthew Bellamy and actress Kate Hudson ended their three-year engagement in December.

Musician Matthew Bellamy and actress Kate Hudson ended their three-year engagement in December.

Reuters / 2011年 11月 6日 星期日
Musician Matthew Bellamy and actress Kate Hudson ended their three-year engagement in December.
Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May.

Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May.

Reuters / 2008年 7月 17日 星期四
Supermodel Adriana Lima and former NBA player Marko Jaric separated in May.
Robin Wright and Ben Foster ended their engagement in November.

Robin Wright and Ben Foster ended their engagement in November.

Reuters / 2014年 1月 13日 星期一
Robin Wright and Ben Foster ended their engagement in November.
Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo ended their three-year relationship in September.

Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo ended their three-year relationship in September.

Reuters / 2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo ended their three-year relationship in September.
Uma Thurman and financier Arpad Busson ended their engagement in April.

Uma Thurman and financier Arpad Busson ended their engagement in April.

Reuters / 2007年 12月 10日 星期一
Uma Thurman and financier Arpad Busson ended their engagement in April.
Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years.

Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years.

Reuters / 2010年 6月 9日 星期三
Eliza Dushku and former NBA player Rick Fox broke up in June after dating for five years.
