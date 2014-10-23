THE WYLD ballet
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin October 2, 2014. Ten chmore
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer walks backstage before a preview. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer attends a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers are made-up prior to a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers are silhouetted during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer prepares backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
General view of the Friedrichstadt-Palast, the venue for the new grand show "THE WYLD", in Berlin. REUTERSmore
Dancers laugh backstage after a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
A dancer is helped with her costume backstage during a preview show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Ballet director Alexandra Georgieva talks to members of the ballet ensemble during a dress rehearsal. REUTmore
A dancer holds up a poodle during a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Hannibal
下一个
Shanghai Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.
Remembering Joan Rivers
Mourners pay tribute to comedy icon Joan Rivers.
Emmy Awards
Highlights from the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Emmy red carpet
Hits and misses from the Emmy red carpet.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.