2014年 11月 11日

Mockingjay premiere

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actor Josh Hutcherson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actor Liam Hemsworth arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actor Donald Sutherland arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Singer Lorde arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Jena Malone arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Natalie Dormer arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actor Sam Claflin arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actor Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Chelsea's soccer manager Jose Mourinho (2nd R), wife Matilde Faria (R) and children Jose Mario Jr. and Matilde arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Director Francis Lawrence arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Actress Julianne Moore arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Producer Nina Jacobson arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Producer Jon Kilik arrives for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
