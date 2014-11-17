Hollywood Film Awards
Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presentmore
Actress Keira Knightley accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".
Gillian Flynn accepts the Hollywood Screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".
Director Jean-Marc Vallee holds his Breakthrough Award - Director for "Wild" while posing with actresses Lauramore
Actor Gerard Butler accepts the Hollywood Animation Award given to the cast and the creators of "How to Train more
Actors Channing Tatum and Steve Carrell pose backstage with their Hollywood emsemble award for "Foxcatcher".
Benedict Cumberbatch looks at his watch as he accepts the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in "The Imitationmore
Presenter Laura Dern takes the stage.
Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum arrives.
Actress Keira Knightley arrives.
Chris Rock accepts the Hollywood Comedy Film Award for "Top Five" from presenter Queen Latifah.
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives.
Ben Affleck accepts the Hollywood Film Award for director David Fincher's "Gone Girl" as presenter Ron Howard more
Janelle Monae accepts the Hollywood Song award from presenter Randy Jackson for "What is Love" from "Rio 2".
Actor Chris Rock arrives.
Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon".
Angelina Jolie poses backstage.
Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to Shep Gordon for "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordomore
Actress Hillary Swank presents the Hollywood Screenwriter award to Gillian Flynn for "Gone Girl".
Jared Leto presents the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award to Eddie Redmayne for his role in "The Theomore
Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith arrives.
Keira Knightley rises to accept the Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".
Actress Jing Tian poses backstage with her International Award.
Actor Michael Keaton accepts the Career Achievement Award.
Actress Shailene Woodley, the recipient of the Hollywood Breakout Performance - Female Award, poses backstage.
Actor Robert Duvall accepts the supporting actor award for his role in "The Judge" as presenter Robert Downey more
Director Angelina Jolie presents the New Hollywood Award to Jack O'Connell for their film "Unbroken".
Writer Gillian Flynn poses backstage with her screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".
Actor Mike Meyers and wife, Kelly Tisdale.
Actress Geena Davis presents the Hollywood Career Achievement Award to Michael Keaton.
Presenter Jennifer Lopez reacts after flubbing a line as she introduces the winner of the Hollywood Animation more
Presenter Jonah Hill greets ChanningTatum and Steve Carrell as they take the stage to accept the award for Holmore
Steve Carrell and Channing Tatum accept the award for Hollywood Ensemble for the film "Foxcatcher".
Actor Eddie Redmayne, winner of the Breakout Performance - Actor Award for "The Theory of Everything" poses wimore
Actor Robert Pattinson presents the Hollywood Director award to Morten Tyldum for "The Imitation Game".
Eddie Redmayne accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor award for his role in "The Theory of Everythinmore
Chris Rock speaks to Mike Meyers during a commercial break.
Actress Shailene Woodley accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance award for her role in "The Fault in Our Stmore
Actress Felicity Jones arrives.
Actor Michael Keaton poses with his career achievement award.
下一个
Mockingjay premiere
The red carpet at the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" in London.
THE WYLD ballet
Choreographers and dancers from the world's largest ballet company perform a $13.5 million stage spectacle in Germany.
Shanghai Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.
Remembering Joan Rivers
Mourners pay tribute to comedy icon Joan Rivers.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.