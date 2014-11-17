版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 17日 星期一 22:21 BJT

Hollywood Film Awards

Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presenter Angelina Jolie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.

Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presentmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presenter Angelina Jolie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.
Close
1 / 40
Actress Keira Knightley accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".

Actress Keira Knightley accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actress Keira Knightley accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".
Close
2 / 40
Gillian Flynn accepts the Hollywood Screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".

Gillian Flynn accepts the Hollywood Screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Gillian Flynn accepts the Hollywood Screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".
Close
3 / 40
Director Jean-Marc Vallee holds his Breakthrough Award - Director for "Wild" while posing with actresses Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon backstage.

Director Jean-Marc Vallee holds his Breakthrough Award - Director for "Wild" while posing with actresses Lauramore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Director Jean-Marc Vallee holds his Breakthrough Award - Director for "Wild" while posing with actresses Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon backstage.
Close
4 / 40
Actor Gerard Butler accepts the Hollywood Animation Award given to the cast and the creators of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" as presenter Jennifer Lopez laughs.

Actor Gerard Butler accepts the Hollywood Animation Award given to the cast and the creators of "How to Train more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actor Gerard Butler accepts the Hollywood Animation Award given to the cast and the creators of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" as presenter Jennifer Lopez laughs.
Close
5 / 40
Actors Channing Tatum and Steve Carrell pose backstage with their Hollywood emsemble award for "Foxcatcher".

Actors Channing Tatum and Steve Carrell pose backstage with their Hollywood emsemble award for "Foxcatcher".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actors Channing Tatum and Steve Carrell pose backstage with their Hollywood emsemble award for "Foxcatcher".
Close
6 / 40
Benedict Cumberbatch looks at his watch as he accepts the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in "The Imitation Game".

Benedict Cumberbatch looks at his watch as he accepts the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in "The Imitationmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Benedict Cumberbatch looks at his watch as he accepts the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in "The Imitation Game".
Close
7 / 40
Presenter Laura Dern takes the stage.

Presenter Laura Dern takes the stage.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Presenter Laura Dern takes the stage.
Close
8 / 40
Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum arrives.

Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum arrives.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum arrives.
Close
9 / 40
Actress Keira Knightley arrives.

Actress Keira Knightley arrives.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actress Keira Knightley arrives.
Close
10 / 40
Chris Rock accepts the Hollywood Comedy Film Award for "Top Five" from presenter Queen Latifah.

Chris Rock accepts the Hollywood Comedy Film Award for "Top Five" from presenter Queen Latifah.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Chris Rock accepts the Hollywood Comedy Film Award for "Top Five" from presenter Queen Latifah.
Close
11 / 40
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives.

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives.
Close
12 / 40
Ben Affleck accepts the Hollywood Film Award for director David Fincher's "Gone Girl" as presenter Ron Howard listens.

Ben Affleck accepts the Hollywood Film Award for director David Fincher's "Gone Girl" as presenter Ron Howard more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Ben Affleck accepts the Hollywood Film Award for director David Fincher's "Gone Girl" as presenter Ron Howard listens.
Close
13 / 40
Janelle Monae accepts the Hollywood Song award from presenter Randy Jackson for "What is Love" from "Rio 2".

Janelle Monae accepts the Hollywood Song award from presenter Randy Jackson for "What is Love" from "Rio 2".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Janelle Monae accepts the Hollywood Song award from presenter Randy Jackson for "What is Love" from "Rio 2".
Close
14 / 40
Actor Chris Rock arrives.

Actor Chris Rock arrives.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actor Chris Rock arrives.
Close
15 / 40
Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon".

Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon".
Close
16 / 40
Angelina Jolie poses backstage.

Angelina Jolie poses backstage.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Angelina Jolie poses backstage.
Close
17 / 40
Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to Shep Gordon for "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon".

Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to Shep Gordon for "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to Shep Gordon for "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon".
Close
18 / 40
Actress Hillary Swank presents the Hollywood Screenwriter award to Gillian Flynn for "Gone Girl".

Actress Hillary Swank presents the Hollywood Screenwriter award to Gillian Flynn for "Gone Girl".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actress Hillary Swank presents the Hollywood Screenwriter award to Gillian Flynn for "Gone Girl".
Close
19 / 40
Jared Leto presents the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award to Eddie Redmayne for his role in "The Theory of Everything".

Jared Leto presents the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award to Eddie Redmayne for his role in "The Theomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Jared Leto presents the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award to Eddie Redmayne for his role in "The Theory of Everything".
Close
20 / 40
Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith arrives.

Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith arrives.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith arrives.
Close
21 / 40
Keira Knightley rises to accept the Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".

Keira Knightley rises to accept the Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Keira Knightley rises to accept the Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".
Close
22 / 40
Actress Jing Tian poses backstage with her International Award.

Actress Jing Tian poses backstage with her International Award.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actress Jing Tian poses backstage with her International Award.
Close
23 / 40
Actor Michael Keaton accepts the Career Achievement Award.

Actor Michael Keaton accepts the Career Achievement Award.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actor Michael Keaton accepts the Career Achievement Award.
Close
24 / 40
Actress Shailene Woodley, the recipient of the Hollywood Breakout Performance - Female Award, poses backstage.

Actress Shailene Woodley, the recipient of the Hollywood Breakout Performance - Female Award, poses backstage.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actress Shailene Woodley, the recipient of the Hollywood Breakout Performance - Female Award, poses backstage.
Close
25 / 40
Actor Robert Duvall accepts the supporting actor award for his role in "The Judge" as presenter Robert Downey Jr. laughs.

Actor Robert Duvall accepts the supporting actor award for his role in "The Judge" as presenter Robert Downey more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actor Robert Duvall accepts the supporting actor award for his role in "The Judge" as presenter Robert Downey Jr. laughs.
Close
26 / 40
Director Angelina Jolie presents the New Hollywood Award to Jack O'Connell for their film "Unbroken".

Director Angelina Jolie presents the New Hollywood Award to Jack O'Connell for their film "Unbroken".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Director Angelina Jolie presents the New Hollywood Award to Jack O'Connell for their film "Unbroken".
Close
27 / 40
Writer Gillian Flynn poses backstage with her screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".

Writer Gillian Flynn poses backstage with her screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Writer Gillian Flynn poses backstage with her screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".
Close
28 / 40
Actor Mike Meyers and wife, Kelly Tisdale.

Actor Mike Meyers and wife, Kelly Tisdale.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actor Mike Meyers and wife, Kelly Tisdale.
Close
29 / 40
Actress Geena Davis presents the Hollywood Career Achievement Award to Michael Keaton.

Actress Geena Davis presents the Hollywood Career Achievement Award to Michael Keaton.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actress Geena Davis presents the Hollywood Career Achievement Award to Michael Keaton.
Close
30 / 40
Presenter Jennifer Lopez reacts after flubbing a line as she introduces the winner of the Hollywood Animation Award, the creators of "How to Train Your Dragon 2".

Presenter Jennifer Lopez reacts after flubbing a line as she introduces the winner of the Hollywood Animation more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Presenter Jennifer Lopez reacts after flubbing a line as she introduces the winner of the Hollywood Animation Award, the creators of "How to Train Your Dragon 2".
Close
31 / 40
Presenter Jonah Hill greets ChanningTatum and Steve Carrell as they take the stage to accept the award for Hollywood Ensemble for the film "Foxcatcher".

Presenter Jonah Hill greets ChanningTatum and Steve Carrell as they take the stage to accept the award for Holmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Presenter Jonah Hill greets ChanningTatum and Steve Carrell as they take the stage to accept the award for Hollywood Ensemble for the film "Foxcatcher".
Close
32 / 40
Steve Carrell and Channing Tatum accept the award for Hollywood Ensemble for the film "Foxcatcher".

Steve Carrell and Channing Tatum accept the award for Hollywood Ensemble for the film "Foxcatcher".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Steve Carrell and Channing Tatum accept the award for Hollywood Ensemble for the film "Foxcatcher".
Close
33 / 40
Actor Eddie Redmayne, winner of the Breakout Performance - Actor Award for "The Theory of Everything" poses with Jared Leto.

Actor Eddie Redmayne, winner of the Breakout Performance - Actor Award for "The Theory of Everything" poses wimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actor Eddie Redmayne, winner of the Breakout Performance - Actor Award for "The Theory of Everything" poses with Jared Leto.
Close
34 / 40
Actor Robert Pattinson presents the Hollywood Director award to Morten Tyldum for "The Imitation Game".

Actor Robert Pattinson presents the Hollywood Director award to Morten Tyldum for "The Imitation Game".

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actor Robert Pattinson presents the Hollywood Director award to Morten Tyldum for "The Imitation Game".
Close
35 / 40
Eddie Redmayne accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor award for his role in "The Theory of Everything".

Eddie Redmayne accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor award for his role in "The Theory of Everythinmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Eddie Redmayne accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor award for his role in "The Theory of Everything".
Close
36 / 40
Chris Rock speaks to Mike Meyers during a commercial break.

Chris Rock speaks to Mike Meyers during a commercial break.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Chris Rock speaks to Mike Meyers during a commercial break.
Close
37 / 40
Actress Shailene Woodley accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance award for her role in "The Fault in Our Stars" as presenter Laura Dern stands behind her.

Actress Shailene Woodley accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance award for her role in "The Fault in Our Stmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actress Shailene Woodley accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance award for her role in "The Fault in Our Stars" as presenter Laura Dern stands behind her.
Close
38 / 40
Actress Felicity Jones arrives.

Actress Felicity Jones arrives.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actress Felicity Jones arrives.
Close
39 / 40
Actor Michael Keaton poses with his career achievement award.

Actor Michael Keaton poses with his career achievement award.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Actor Michael Keaton poses with his career achievement award.
Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Mockingjay premiere

Mockingjay premiere

下一个

Mockingjay premiere

Mockingjay premiere

The red carpet at the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" in London.

2014年 11月 11日
THE WYLD ballet

THE WYLD ballet

Choreographers and dancers from the world's largest ballet company perform a $13.5 million stage spectacle in Germany.

2014年 10月 24日
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.

2014年 10月 21日
Remembering Joan Rivers

Remembering Joan Rivers

Mourners pay tribute to comedy icon Joan Rivers.

2014年 9月 5日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐